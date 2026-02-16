Hundreds connect with employers at Middlesbrough College Apprenticeship Expo

Over 1,300 students and more than 500 members of the public attended the event

Middlesbrough College came alive on Tuesday 10th February as students and members of the public explored career pathways at the 2026 Apprenticeship Expo.

From mock interviews to one-to-one conversations with leading employers, the event showcased the wide-ranging opportunities apprenticeships offer across the North East.

As part of National Apprenticeship Week, the Expo welcomed over 1,350 students alongside more than 500 members of the public, with close to 2,000 people attending overall.

The Expo featured 60 stands with over 50 employers, representing sectors from engineering, construction, healthcare, childcare, AV (Audio Visual), digital and professional services, alongside the Royal Navy Submarine Service, Army and RAF. This year also saw increased representation from legal and accountancy firms, highlighting the growing diversity of apprenticeship opportunities in professional services.

A highlight of the event was the mock interview programme, where 90 students engaged in one-to-one sessions with employers and Middlesbrough College staff. These sessions helped participants develop confidence, refine communication skills and receive constructive feedback tailored to real recruitment processes.

Employers including CF Fertilisers, Intelect, JacobsMassey, Lionweld Kennedy, PD Ports and the Royal Navy Submarine Service praised the Expo for connecting them directly with prospective apprentices and showcasing the North East’s talent pipeline.

Graeme Massey, Managing Director at JacobsMassey, said:

“It was a fantastic opportunity to promote careers within the Audio Visual industry at Middlesbrough College’s Apprenticeship Expo. The event is a great platform to connect with new talent and showcase the Audiovisual Technician Level 5 Apprenticeship, delivered in partnership with the College.

“We’re looking forward to returning next year.”

Gary Potts, Vice Principal: Business, Innovation and Community Partnerships at Middlesbrough College, said:

“Events like our Apprenticeship Expo demonstrate the incredible value employers bring when they invest in apprenticeships. By opening their doors to young people and providing real opportunities in the workplace, they’re helping to shape the region’s future workforce.

“It was particularly inspiring to see both former and current apprentices in attendance, speaking to students about their own journeys. Hearing first-hand what an apprenticeship is really like makes a huge difference and shows just how powerful these pathways can be!”

As one of the North East’s leading apprenticeship providers, and the number one general FE college for apprentice achievement rates in 2023/24, Middlesbrough College continues to play a central role in connecting learners with industry and supporting employers to develop a skilled, future-ready workforce.

The success of the 2026 Apprenticeship Expo reinforces the College’s commitment to creating real opportunities and strengthening regional employment prospects.