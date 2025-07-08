“I feel I’ve changed as a leader” says Love, Amelia founder turned Sunderland graduate

Six years ago, Steph Capewell founded children’s charity Love, Amelia, after she experienced the unthinkable, losing her daughter Amelia.

Now Steph is graduating this week from the University of Sunderland after completing a Senior Leader apprenticeship that has taken the charity to new heights.

Inspired by a conversation she had with a new mum on the ward after her daughter died, Steph started to create boxes that she donated to hospitals to help parents and children who have limited access to essentials for newborns.

A year later in 2019, Love, Amelia became a registered charity offering support to families experiencing poverty and hardship across the north-east.

Steph said: “I was a social worker prior to working at Love, Amelia so the kind of deprivation and hardships that families face was not lost on me. I grew up as a child in poverty myself, so I understood the challenges that comes with it, but I didn’t appreciate the scale of it across the region.

“When I started to fundraise and set up the charity, it became apparent how much of a gap in service provision there was, and it was something that statutory services couldn’t provide. We became the bridge between those services and those who needed that extra support. I think we found this niche gap that was absolutely needed.”

As the charity grew, Steph found that she needed to expand her knowledge and skills to further the charity’s strategic goals. This led her to enrol on the University’s Senior Leadership course.

Steph said: “Before coming to the University, I had no leadership experience so my role within the charity was all very new to me – I was the definition of an accidental manager. Of course, you learn as you go, but I wanted to do the service justice.

“Since enrolling at the University, the way I lead the charity has transformed. The way we think as an organisation is much more strategic, and it’s really grown my confidence and pushed me out of my comfort zone in the best way possible.”

Love, Amelia has grown from strength to strength, receiving a King’s Award for Voluntary Services and launching Blossom, their free and confidential advice line inspired by research Steph did during her studies.

Steph added: “Blossom was created off the back of some research I did looking at how organisations and systems are directly alleviating poverty itself. The answer – there are projects that were trying to address this, but not to the extent that was needed.

“So we created Blossom, a service where National Citizens Advice advisors are hosted in one of our local offices who receives referrals to help families on the same day.

“It offers a range of advice from benefits, housing issues, immigration issues, family support, legal issues and housing to help support families in those circumstances.”

Now Steph joins thousands of students walking over the stage at the University of Sunderland’s Summer Graduation Ceremonies at the Stadium of Light.

Steph added: “It has been such a journey, and I feel so proud that I’ve got through this. I do feel like I have changed as a leader. I think everyone is so deserving of the recognition they will get at graduation, and they should feel so proud for what they have done.”

Sarah Beck, Academic Director of Apprenticeships at the University, said: “I am absolutely delighted to see Steph graduating from the Senior Leader programme this summer.

“I know how hard she has worked for this; as an apprentice, combining work with study is no easy task and Steph has achieved so much, making a real difference to the community in Sunderland and beyond.

“Her work is truly society-shaping and I know how inspiring her story has been to other apprentices and University staff. We wish her, and Love, Amelia, all the very best for the future.”