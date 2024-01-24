IMI showcases the automotive sector’s inspirational talent

The Institute of the Motor Industry (@The_IMI) has unveiled the shortlist for this year’s IMI Awards, which highlights the incredible talent within the automotive sector.

The inspirational and dedicated pupils, professionals and organisations who are awarded a spot on the shortlist are playing an important role in showcasing the career opportunities and rewards the sector offers, helping to attract new talent at a time when the sector is facing a skills crisis.

Winners will be announced at the IMI’s flagship event at the InterContinental Hotel, Park Lane, London, on 13th March 2024, along with the overall winner of the Automotive 30% Club’s Inspiring Automotive Women’s award.

“Once again, we have been impressed and inspired by the talent displayed by the trainees and the dedication of the organisations nominated,” commented Steve Nash, CEO of the IMI. “The past few years have seen significant change and even more significant challenge in our industry. But the nominees for these awards clearly demonstrate the resilience and the drive that have kept the industry moving forwards.”

The awards and their winners all play a particularly important role this year in supporting the IMI’s campaign – There’s More to Motor – aimed at encouraging new talent into the industry and creating a more diverse workforce which will lead to an even more resilient industry. Broadening the talent pool will also help fill the growing skills gap, bringing in new technicians with transferable skills from previous roles that can help meet the growing need for professionals who are trained to work safely on electric vehicles (EVs) and those with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Steve Nash continued: “The automotive sector is continually developing and evolving in order to support the rapidly accelerating deployment of electric and ADAS vehicles. To continue on this trajectory would be impossible were it not for the enthusiasm and commitment of all those training and working across our sector. We are truly inspired by this year’s entrants and are delighted to be able to showcase the fantastic talent of this diverse and inspirational cohort.”

Awards Shortlist

Apprentice of the Year – Sponsored by LKQ Euro Car Parts

Holly Darvell – Halfords

Sameer Rashid – Maitland Motors

William Macey – Inspiro Learning & BMW Group Academy UK

Full-time Student of the Year – Sponsored by GSF Car Parts

Aaron Linsey – Colchester Institute

Charlie Houghton – Hughbaird College

Ronan Smith – New College Lanarkshire

The President’s Award 2024 – Sponsored by Snap-on

Ben Scholes – Head of Brand, Sytner Group

Jason Emanuel – Managing Director, Sytner Group

Ronnie Wilson MBE – Chief Executive, First Step Trust

EDI Award – Championing Diversity in Automotive – Sponsored by LKQ Euro Car Parts

Jardine Motors Group

Solus

Trustford

Partner of the Year – Sponsored by Autotech Group

Exeter College

Our Virtual Academy

Thatcham Research

Outstanding Contribution to the Automotive Industry – Sponsored by Delphi

Alex Lindley – Garage Hive

Gavin White – Autotech Group

Messe Frankfurt

Contribution to the work of the IMI

Gus Macpherson from Dingbro Limited

Our Virtual Academy

Pro-Tech MOT & Automotive Academy

Automotive 30% Club’s Inspiring Automotive Women’s award

Alena Woolacott, Finance Director at G Woolacott & Son Ltd T/A Fix Auto Mid Devon & Newton Abbot

Alison Ross MBE, Chief People & Operations Director at Auto Trader UK

Carol Henry, Group People Director at Arnold Clark

Cate Parker, Aftersales Manager at Litiha&Driveway – McLaren Ascot

Cece Hirst, Aftersales Team Leader at Vantage Motor Group

Charlene Gavajena, Product Support Manager at Audi UK, Volkswagen Group UK

Denise Millard, Chief Executive Officer at Perrys Motor Sales Limited

Hayley Pells, Policy and Public Affairs Lead, The IMI

Kellie Smith, UK Remarketing Account Manager (Commercial Vehicles) at Enterprise Mobility

Mandisa Gordon, Finance Transformation Manager at JLR

Michelle Caveney, Brand Director at Mercedes Benz, JLR, BMW, Maserati and Lotus

Musonda Rachel Kabalika, Sales Support Executive at Return on Investment Ltd

Natalina Sutherland, Senior Brand Marketing Manager at Lookers Limited

Raj Robinson, Commercial Strategy Manager at Bentley Motors Limited

Shamaila Madeley, National Account Manager at Motonovo Finance Limited

Sophie Ogunbiyi, Manager External Affairs at Toyota Motor Europe, London Office

Stephanie Brindley, Area Operations Leader at SOLUS

