In-Comm Training serves up £25,000 boost to the Good Shepherd Wolverhampton

One of the West Midlands leading training providers has delivered over £25,000 worth of contributions through corporate volunteering, in-kind support and fundraising to boost the work of Good Shepherd Wolverhampton.

In-Comm Training, which delivers apprenticeships and upskilling courses at academies in Aldrige and Telford, completed its 12-month commitment to the charity this week, making a real difference to the lives of people experiencing homelessness, poverty and addiction in and around the city.

Trainers, administrative staff and senior management swapped the shopfloor training ground to clock up 138 hours of volunteering on the busy food service delivered at the organisation’s headquarters in Waterloo Road.

Named as the first ever Charity of the Year, Good Shepherd staff also benefited from specialist training in seven specialist courses, including IOSH Working Safely, Awareness of First Aid for Mental Health, Presentation Skills and 8D problem solving.

“We are incredibly proud of everyone who has contributed their time, skills, and generosity, and we feel very humble to contribute to the incredible work this Wolverhampton charity does every single day,” explained Dutch Holland, HR and Learning and Development Manager for In-Comm Training.

“Volunteers described their experiences as humbling, eye-opening, and deeply rewarding. Many spoke of the privilege of listening to people’s stories, of working alongside long-standing volunteers, and of gaining a new perspective on how close any of us can be to hardship.”

He continued:

“Several service users also attended our staff away days and this gave everyone the opportunity to hear about the positive impact the Good Shepherd has had on individuals. For several colleagues, the experience sparked a desire to do even more in the future.”

The partnership inspired creative fundraising efforts, from raffles and assault courses to a Northern Soul Disco, and five In-Comm Training team members battling the elements by taking part in the Molineux Sleepout.

In-Comm Managing Director Gareth Jones, who is aiming to become an ambassador for the charity, also took part in the Warwickshire UK Triathlon and will sign-off the year-long Good Shepherd relationship by running the London Marathon in April 2026.

These activities raised an incredible £5000 for the charity, and this will contribute towards its homeless outreach and prevention work, food services and activity groups for some of the most disadvantaged people in the community.

Lee Smith, Operations Manager at the Good Shepherd, added his support:

“From hands-on volunteering and fantastic fundraising, to delivering training for our team, In-Comm Training’s commitment has made a real and lasting impact on our work.

“Choosing Good Shepherd as your Charity of the Year is a great way to bring your team together around a cause that truly makes a difference and shows your commitment to giving back to the community.”

He concluded:

“Corporate support is vital to help us work towards our mission of ending homelessness, supporting recovery and creating pathways out of poverty. “

In addition to continuing its backing of the Good Shepherd, In-Comm Training has just named the Midlands Air Ambulance as its charity of the year for 2026.