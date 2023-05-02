iPET Network has launched a brand new Level 2 further education qualification in Canine Nutrition

The qualification, which will be taught by renowned nutrition consultant, and author of The Best Dog Diet Ever Caroline Griffith and other approved iPET Network Training Providers, is aimed at learners who want to know more about feeding dogs, as an introduction to the more in-depth Level 3 Diploma in Canine Nutrition.

Professionals who work in pet care industries such as pet shop employees, pet sitting and dog homes can take the qualification, as well as pet owners who simply are interested in knowing more about their dogs diet.

The remote learning qualification is regulated by Ofqual, and includes guidance in understanding the kinds of food available and portion control.

Caroline, who has worked in the canine nutrition field for over 30 years, and founded the Natural Dog Expo, said:

“The new Level 2 qualification is a great introduction to canine nutrition, and the more in-depth Level 3 qualification. The Level 2 will enable the learner to make more informed choices about what they feed their own dog, or the dogs in their care.”

After Caroline left school she began working in a kennels which put nutrition and fresh feeding at the heart of its care for dogs.

Through this experience Caroline saw dogs with skin conditions or health complaints improve simply through the diet that they were being given, and dedicated her life and work to canine nutrition.

She added: “It was such a great initial education, and to see those poorly animals improving not only through medication, but through a good diet too was so inspiring. I hope that this course can do the same for learners.”

Sarah Mackay and Fern Gresty of the iPET Network, said:

“We are so excited to be launching a Level 2 qualification in canine nutrition, and to be working with experienced professionals such as Caroline on these qualifications.

“Caroline is an inspiring and informed tutor, and all of our learners so far have come away with a real depth of knowledge in this important subject.

“Nutrition is so important in the care and longevity of our pets, and the more people that have knowledge of this in our canine care industries the better.”

