ISACA partners with BIT Training to launch new UK apprenticeship programme

The partnership introduces the first apprenticeship programme integrating globally recognised cybersecurity certifications to address the UK’s skills gap

The ISACA Certification Body, a global leader in cybersecurity certifications, and BIT Training, a premier provider of IT and cybersecurity apprenticeships, today unveiled a partnership to bridge the cybersecurity skills gap in the UK. The partnership marks the launch of the Cyber Level 4 Security Risk Analyst Apprenticeship programme, the first of its kind to incorporate the internationally recognised Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) and Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC) certifications directly into its curriculum.

The programme offers a blend of on-the-job training and academic learning, leading to a nationally recognised qualification. Apprentices will gain practical experience working on real-world cybersecurity projects while earning industry-leading certifications, positioning them for successful careers in the field.

The Level 4 Cyber Security Risk Analyst Apprenticeship programme reduces the reliance on graduate programmes, opening the door for organisations of all sizes to attract talent with diverse backgrounds and experience levels, previously limited by degree requirements. This expands the talent pool and fosters a more inclusive cybersecurity workforce.

With increased internal mobility, organisations can upskill existing employees, regardless of their educational background, creating a pipeline of talent and promoting long-term career development.

“The UK is facing a cybersecurity skills gap, threatening business success. We are proud to be part of the apprenticeship programme, while this partnership is designed to prepare organisations with the next generation of highly skilled cybersecurity leaders, ensuring continuity of business operations and enhancing resilience,” said Chris Dimitriadis, Chief Global Strategy Officer, ISACA.

“This innovative collaboration represents a significant advancement for the cybersecurity industry,” added Faisal Malik, Director of Global Sales, ISACA. “By embedding the CISM and CRISC certifications into the Level 4 apprenticeship programme, we are broadening globally recognised credentials to a more diverse pool of talent, including those who may not have pursued a traditional degree in cybersecurity.”

“We are thrilled to partner with ISACA to offer this transformative apprenticeship programme,” commented Dan Troke, Director of Apprenticeship at BIT Training. “By integrating the CISM and CRISC certifications, we are ensuring that apprentices graduate with the knowledge, skills, and industry recognition needed to excel in the cybersecurity workforce. This programme opens doors for individuals seeking a career in cybersecurity, regardless of not achieving a degree.”

The Level 4 Cyber Security Risk Analyst Apprenticeship programme offers a comprehensive curriculum that goes beyond CISM and CRISC, providing valuable training and certifications programmes in alternative areas such as fundamental IT security knowledge and skills, including cloud security, security protocols, information security, encryption, and network security and ISO 27001 Lead Implementer training. This well-rounded skillset prepares apprentices for immediate impact in real-world security roles.

The Level 4 Cyber Security Risk Analyst Apprenticeship programme is available now to organisations across England.