Jacqui Smith Confirms New Skills Role Across both DWP and DfE

Jacqui Smith has confirmed she will continue as Minister for Skills, but with a dual role across both the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and the Department for Education (DfE).

This is significant. For the first time in years, the skills agenda is being directly tied to labour market and employment policy through DWP. With Pat McFadden stepping in as Work and Pensions Secretary, there’s now a clear opportunity to align skills with economic growth, employability, and welfare reform.

At the same time, Smith will retain her work on FE and HE within DfE, alongside her role as Minister for Women and Equalities. That means skills now has two departmental homes and two Secretaries of State.

Why does this matter?

It could finally help address the long-standing challenge of joining up employability and skills.

It places colleges, training providers and universities closer to the heart of the government’s growth mission.

But, it also raises questions about how responsibilities (and funding) will be split between DWP and DfE.

For the FE and skills sector, this is a moment to watch closely. The potential is huge, but clarity will be key.

