Pat McFadden Is The New Secretary of State for Work and Pensions. Is The Skills Brief Moving from DfE into DWP?

Pat McFadden is the new Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, following the Cabinet Reshuffle after Angela Rayner stepped down from the Deputy PM role (which is now filled by David Lammy).

It has been reported that Pat McFadden will be leading a new department incorporating the skills brief, so Skills will be moving from the Department of Education to the Department of Work and Pensions. There has been mention of a brand new department that will include Skills, but under DWP, called the ‘Growth department’.

Pat McFadden was previously a Cabinet Office Minister.

Pat McFadden Background

Patrick McFadden’s move to Work and Pensions Secretary brings someone with serious political pedigree to a department that’s absolutely crucial for the skills and employment world we all work in. Born in Paisley to Irish-speaking parents from County Donegal, McFadden has been around Westminster politics for decades, he cut his teeth working for Scottish Labour heavyweight Donald Dewar from 1988, then became speechwriter to John Smith from 1993, then various roles for Tony Blair both in opposition and government, becoming Political Secretary from 2002.

What’s really interesting, particularly if DWP are taking over the Skills brief from DfE, is Patrick’s stint as Minister of State for Business, Innovation and Skills from 2009-2010 under Peter Mandelson… that’s where he worked in a department that was then responsible for apprenticeships, workforce development and when Skills was under the Business Innovation and Skills Department.

The 60-year-old Wolverhampton South East MP is a really interesting appointment and he brings key experience linking employability, skills, apprenticeships, business and is highly experienced on how different Government department’s work.

With the growing number of NEETs, which is currently at 948,000 or 12.8% of all 16-24 year olds, Economically Inactive and the rising Welfare bill, something had to change.. and ideally be joined up on employability and skills, and it looks like this might be it!

The Prime Minister back in March announced major Welfare Reforms. Over the next five years, if no action is taken, the number of working age people claiming Personal Independence Payments (PIP) was expected to increase from 2 million in 2021 to 4.3 million, costing £34.1 billion annually!

So at last, can employability and skills be truly joined up again?

For the FE and Skills sector, this could be really significant because McFadden gets the economic imperative and understands that colleges and training providers aren’t just nice-to-haves, they’re essential infrastructure for getting Britain’s workforce development right. With his Treasury shadow experience, he’ll understand the pressure points around funding, and hopefully that means realistic expectations about what can be delivered and when.

Sector Reaction

Rosalind Gill, NCUB’s Director of Policy, Analysis and External Affairs, said:

“The decision to move responsibility for skills into the Department for Work and Pensions under Pat McFadden brings opportunities, particularly around employability and productivity, but also raises important questions. Early clarity on how skills policy will be coordinated across departments and aligned with employers’ needs will be critical. Universities and businesses together are central to equipping people with the skills for the future economy.”

More to follow on the announcements.