Keep calm and call the RAU!

Don’t panic, and take time to think, and chat, through all your options, is the advice from the Royal Agricultural University (RAU) to any students who may not receive the grades they were hoping for in their Highers or A-levels when the results which come out this month.

The Cirencester-based university is offering places through Clearing on all of its inspiring undergraduate courses and foundation degrees starting this September, across a range of subject areas ranging from agriculture and rural land management, to real estate, business and wildlife conservation, and equine science.

Liam Dowson, Head of Student Recruitment at the RAU, said:

“We understand that this can be a nerve-racking time for those students who may not get the grades they were hoping for but we want to reassure them all that everyone who applies to study with the RAU will be carefully considered on an individual basis.

“And remember that Clearing is also open to new applicants – those who have perhaps done better than expected and, although they hadn’t previously applied, they now have the opportunity to go to university.

“As well as our standard undergraduate programmes, we also offer two-year Foundation degree courses which are designed to be practical with an emphasis on ‘hands-on’ experience, and afterwards you can either choose to continue onto a one-year top-up course, to gain a full Bachelor’s degree, or go straight out to work.

“Whatever the circumstances, our message is don’t panic, take your time, and think through all your options. We are here to help and there is lots of support on offer.

“You can find us on social media or call us on 01285 889912 anytime between now and September but, however you do it, please do get in touch and our friendly and professional team will be happy to help and chat through your options with you.”

The RAU is holding a special Clearing Open Day on Saturday 19 August giving any prospective students and their families the opportunity to come and have a look around and find out more about life and study at the specialist university that prides itself on the relevance of its programmes, the employability of its graduates, and the fellowship of its global community of students and alumni.

RAU Vice-Chancellor Professor Peter McCaffery added:

“The Royal Agricultural University may be more than 175 years old but we are more societally relevant today than ever as we equip a new generation of students to meet the most pressing challenges that face us in the world today – climate change, food security, sustainable land use, biodiversity loss, heritage management, and more. Come and see for yourself!”

Student Maisie Rorison, who is studying for a BSc in Agriculture, joined the RAU through Clearing in September 2021.

She said: “I was set to study Security Studies at Canterbury Christchurch however, the realisation that the rest of my adult life would potentially be spent sitting in an office in the middle of London, living the city-life, panicked me as I am an outdoorsy person through and through.

“After meeting some RAU graduates whilst working in racing, I realised that perhaps an agricultural university might be more suited to me. So, on the off chance that the RAU had space for me, I applied through Clearing, just 10 days before I was due to move down to Canterbury.

“Although I had never seen the University, having only heard about it through my friends plus a bit of Googling, it was a big risk to take yet I knew deep down it was the right one. Sometimes taking that leap is the right thing to do.

“Clearing is a really stressful situation but try not to panic. The University understands how worried you are and they really do their best to keep you informed on your academic and accommodation applications. They will get back to you as quickly as they can so try to be patient.”

Published in