Keeping construction skills up to date – CLF introduces new suite of CPD courses

Digital construction, net zero and retrofitting are key issues for the construction sector. In recognition of the importance of career progression, industry collaboration body the Scottish Construction Leadership Forum(CLF) has worked to develop a new suite of free-to-use continuing professional development (CPD) modules.

Working with Built Environment – Smarter Transformation (BE-ST), formerly the Construction Scotland Innovation Centre (CSIC), the CLF is aiming the new modules at educators, who will cascade the information to a wide variety of different learners.

The modules, which have just been launched today (Tuesday 31st May) can be found on the BE-ST Learning Management System, will focus on key areas of the recovery and transformation of the construction sector.

They are free to use and include an understanding of digital construction by BE-ST: building a net zero environment with a focus on retrofitting by the Association for Environment Conscious Building; and a course on timber technologies and innovation by Edinburgh Napier University.

Kirsty Duncan, Associate Impact Manager at BE-ST, said:

“The construction sector is increasingly seen as a very attractive career option and CPD is an important part of that.

“These new digital assets and resources will be used by educators to enhance learning provision and will be hosted on our learning management software, requiring only a username and password.

“The courses will be short and to the point and will include case studies, videos and real-life scenarios. They will be free of charge and users will be able to do them at their own pace, coming and going as they choose. Certificates will be awarded on completion.”

The CPD plan is the latest initiative from the CLF, which recently launched a revolutionary new data dashboard to collect and disseminate statistical knowledge, creating greater openness, transparency and information exchange in the construction industry in Scotland.

It has also introduced the Built Environment Workforce Development Portal, a new guide which will provide a breakdown of re-skilling and up-skilling courses by theme, occupation and region across Scotland.

The CLF was established in March 2019 to develop and implement a Recovery Plan of actions aligned with Government policies and the Construction Scotland Industry Strategy.

