King’s Birthday Honours List for FE and Skills

In his first Birthday Honour’s List as sovereign, King Charles III has today (Saturday 17 June 2023) recognised FE staff and leaders from across the country. Across the FE and Skills Eco-system there was one CBE, three OBEs, seven MBEs and three BEMs (British Empire Medals).

Those recently associated with Education Training Collective were awarded a CBE and an OBE! So congrats to Mark White, Philip Cook and the Education Training Collective for this massive achievement.

The awards in the King’s Birthday list are:

CBE

CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) was awarded to Mark White, Chair of the AoC Charitable Trust and formerly Education Training Collective.

OBE

There were three OBEs (Officers of the British Empire):

Philip Cook formerly Chief Executive and Group Principal, Education Training Collective

Clare Howard Chief Executive Officer, Natspec

Patricia Brennan-Barrett Chief Executive Officer and Principal, Northampton College

MBE

Seven MBEs (Members of the British Empire) were awarded:

Deborah Blackburn, Assistant Principal, Finance, Aquinas College

Mark McClennon, Global CIO at Burberry and Chair, for the digital route panel at IfATE

Lloyd Thomas, Apprenticeships and Funded Skills Lead, The Co-Operative Group

Gillian Eaton, Director, Sporting Futures Training

Robin Lipscombe, Learning Facilitator, Marshall Skills Academy

Asitha Panditharatna, Director of Employment Services, The Forward Trust

Penelope Taylor, Head, Newark College and Air and Space Institute

BEM

There were a total of three BEMs (British Empire Medal) awarded:

Cheryl Bertschi Tutor, Southend Adult Community College

Pauline Franklin Cleaning Supervisor, St Brendan’s Sixth Form College

Andrew Green PE Teacher, New College Pontefract

Sector Reaction to the King’s birthday honours list:

In response, David Hughes, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges said:



“Further education is a sector of passionate, committed, and hardworking people who change lives, and build communities day in and day out. It is great to see so many leaders and staff celebrated in the King’s Honours List. I’d like to say a special congratulations to Mark White, Phillip Cook and Patricia Brennan-Barrett who have delivered incredible change locally and leadership nationally. I’d also like to say a personal congratulations to Clare Howard, a tireless champion for those with complex learning needs.”

Congrats to everyone who was awarded and also to their colleagues and team.

