Leadership and Management fund extended to 31 July

To ensure businesses don’t miss out on up to £50,000 of support, the deadline to apply for CITB’s Leadership and Management Development Fund for large businesses, has been extended to 31 July, 2023.

The Leadership and Management Development Fund for large businesses enables large construction companies (with over to 250 directly employed staff) to invest in developing the leadership, management or supervisory skills of their workforce.

Eligible businesses can access up to £50,000 to support a wide range of leadership and management development activities. These include external or in-house training programmes, recognised leadership qualifications, development of new content or improvements to existing bespoke leadership training resources.

All training or related activity must focus on the development of management, leadership, or supervisory skills. This should be aimed at those whose primary role is as a manager, leader, or supervisor, or someone being developed to step into that role in the near future.

Tim Balcon, CITB Chief Executive, said:

“The Leadership and Management Development Fund offers a flexible approach for large businesses to deliver training based on their specific needs.

“This could be to help improve an existing program, develop a new one, try a new delivery method, or repeat an existing training program to new cohorts.

“The fund is just one of the many ways that CITB helps support the construction industry to have a skilled, competent and inclusive workforce, now and in the future.”

Award-winning property maintenance company Novus Solutions are a recent recipient of CITB’s Leadership and Management funding.

Matt Pitt, People Director, Novus Solutions, said:

“Our strategy is to make Novus a great place to work and to enable our people to become a differentiator for our business. Our aim is to create an internal development pipeline for core roles, become great at attracting people and develop our employee offer across Inclusion and Wellbeing whilst equipping managers with the tools to succeed.

“The CITB grant will enable Novus to implement several leadership programmes to equip managers with the tools for today and tomorrow, with an ageing workforce and less people joining construction it is essential that we progress in this space. Key themes will include Inclusive leadership, people management best practice, resilience, mentoring and coaching.”

To find out more and to apply forthe Leadership and Management Development Fund for large businesses, visit here.

Published in