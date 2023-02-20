Leading Midlands-based engineering firm adi Group supports charitable winter campaign to help young people in need

Leading engineering firm adi Group has worked in partnership with Bfriends, Birmingham’s Children’s Trust official charity, to support its winter campaign, dedicated to helping children and young adults in need.

Bfriends supports all children in care, care leavers and young people and families known to the Children’s Trust, delivering lifesaving support to over 10,000 young people each year.

The charity works in close partnership with the Trust to improve the lives of children who may not have access to the same opportunities as their peers, working with communities and businesses to provide life-changing support across Birmingham.

Birmingham-based firm adi Group is one of the businesses taking an active role in supporting the cause, having already established a strong relationship with the Trust.

Honouring its pledge to serve its local community, adi partnered with toy product retailer Toys R Us UK to provide Christmas gifts for children at Birmingham’s Children’s Hospital, as well as supplying necessary winter commodities such as warm clothing and hot water bottles.

Alan Lusty, CEO of adi Group, commented:

“Supporting young people in need is a cause we continuously strive to support. Giving back to our community and investing in the future of young individuals is at the core of adi, and we believe there’s always new opportunities to do more.”

adi raised and donated £7,600, reaching 400 young people. As well as fundraising, the adi team volunteered their free time to wrap presents and deliver them to the Trust’s head office.

“Giving our employees the opportunity to become involved in supporting such essential initiatives is particularly important to our business – seeing their overwhelming engagement as well as the tangible results of their efforts has been incredibly rewarding,” Alan added.

With partnership working being at the heart of BFriends, the charity looks forward to adi Group’s continued support in years to come.

“We would like to express our sincere thanks to adi and their network of partners and contractors that have come together to support our young people,” said Natalie Loon, operations and fundraising manager at Bfriends.

“A lot of thought has been given to the pledge the adi team has made together and the gifts being donated to our children last Christmas, many of whom unfortunately received no other presents.

“Most importantly, the adi team truly understood our mission and our values, and put outstanding effort into helping us achieve our goals with kindness and determination. It was an incredibly inspiring, positive experience.”

This was evidenced by the heart-warming feedback shared by the support workers who distributed the presents supplied by adi. One worker said:

“All presents were received with genuine gratitude – it is truly an amazing feeling to know you have put a smile on somebody’s face, especially vulnerable children who would not otherwise have had any gifts to open at Christmas. It shows just how much of a difference this type of activity can make to someone’s life.”

