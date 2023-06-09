Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

learndirect Becomes the Go-to Hub of Online Fitness Courses after Acquiring The Training Room Brand

learndirect June 9, 2023
0 Comments
Logo of The Training Room

The UK’s leading provider of online education has strengthened its presence in the health and fitness learning space by adding a well-established brand to its portfolio of EdTech businesses.

learndirect has given The Training Room a new lease of life by purchasing the fitness brand and its assets after the business fell into administration in November 2022.

This strategic move will significantly enhance learndirect’s standing in the health and fitness industry, furthering its ambition to become the home of online fitness courses designed to kickstart careers.

Wayne Janse van Rensburg, Group Chief Executive Officer at learndirect, said:

“The Training Room built its reputation as a leader in the personal training space by focusing on delivering high-quality, practical training courses aligned with industry needs. By acquiring this brand and its assets, we can further its reach, appealing to learndirect learners looking to make a career for themselves in health and fitness. This acquisition will enable us to offer an even broader range of courses, and we’re excited about the opportunities it presents for our learners.”

Mitch Henchoz, Managing Director, Fitness, at learndirect, said:

“We are very excited to have the highly respected TTR brand join learndirect Digital Group. With learndirect’s expertise in online course delivery, we believe we can bring TTR into the modern era, leveraging learndirect’s industry leading learning platform. We are investing in a full course rebuild to make sure TTR courses remain the highest quality personal training courses in the UK. Soon we will have multiple delivery methods to cater for all customer needs, ensuring our courses are accessible whilst maintaining the quality which the brand is known for.”

The Training Room has built a reputation for producing the UK’s highest quality Personal Trainers over the past 17 years, and learndirect aims to enhance this further by taking the essence of the brand and propelling it into the modern era.

As part of the acquisition, a brand new website has been launched containing four accredited personal training and nutrition course packages, delivered through self-paced online learning and a structured hybrid approach.

In the coming months, The Training Room will provide in-person study options as it aims to cater to every demand of aspiring health and fitness professionals.

This announcement comes at a time of significant growth for the commercial education business, with The Training Room Ltd being the latest in a series of acquisitions from the past two years, following the likes of Animal Courses Direct, i-to-i, and SmileWisdom.

Growth of this magnitude further cements the position of learndirect Digital Group as the first choice for online learning in the UK.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Employability, Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Education, Employability, Skills and apprenticeships
Topics: , , , ,
learndirect
At learndirect, we believe that knowledge is for everyone. No matter your background, your qualifications, or your goals, we’re here to make it happen. We provide flexible and accessible learning that fits your lifestyle, ranging from internationally and nationally recognised qualifications to skills-based learning and professional development. Our driving purpose is to empower you to reach your full potential. Discover our portfolio of courses: https://www.learndirect.com/

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .