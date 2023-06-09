learndirect Becomes the Go-to Hub of Online Fitness Courses after Acquiring The Training Room Brand

The UK’s leading provider of online education has strengthened its presence in the health and fitness learning space by adding a well-established brand to its portfolio of EdTech businesses.

learndirect has given The Training Room a new lease of life by purchasing the fitness brand and its assets after the business fell into administration in November 2022.

This strategic move will significantly enhance learndirect’s standing in the health and fitness industry, furthering its ambition to become the home of online fitness courses designed to kickstart careers.

Wayne Janse van Rensburg, Group Chief Executive Officer at learndirect, said:

“The Training Room built its reputation as a leader in the personal training space by focusing on delivering high-quality, practical training courses aligned with industry needs. By acquiring this brand and its assets, we can further its reach, appealing to learndirect learners looking to make a career for themselves in health and fitness. This acquisition will enable us to offer an even broader range of courses, and we’re excited about the opportunities it presents for our learners.”

Mitch Henchoz, Managing Director, Fitness, at learndirect, said:

“We are very excited to have the highly respected TTR brand join learndirect Digital Group. With learndirect’s expertise in online course delivery, we believe we can bring TTR into the modern era, leveraging learndirect’s industry leading learning platform. We are investing in a full course rebuild to make sure TTR courses remain the highest quality personal training courses in the UK. Soon we will have multiple delivery methods to cater for all customer needs, ensuring our courses are accessible whilst maintaining the quality which the brand is known for.”

The Training Room has built a reputation for producing the UK’s highest quality Personal Trainers over the past 17 years, and learndirect aims to enhance this further by taking the essence of the brand and propelling it into the modern era.

As part of the acquisition, a brand new website has been launched containing four accredited personal training and nutrition course packages, delivered through self-paced online learning and a structured hybrid approach.

In the coming months, The Training Room will provide in-person study options as it aims to cater to every demand of aspiring health and fitness professionals.

This announcement comes at a time of significant growth for the commercial education business, with The Training Room Ltd being the latest in a series of acquisitions from the past two years, following the likes of Animal Courses Direct, i-to-i, and SmileWisdom.

Growth of this magnitude further cements the position of learndirect Digital Group as the first choice for online learning in the UK.

Published in