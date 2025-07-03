Learner finds his calling with Jobs Growth Wales+

When Ethan Smith joined the Jobs Growth Wales+ (JGW+) programme in 2023, hairdressing wasn’t even on his radar. But just over a year later, he’s thriving in a salon that he describes as his “forever fit,” progressing through a Level 2 apprenticeship and planning for a long-term career in the industry.

Though firmly established now, Ethan’s journey began in a completely different field.

“I started with JGW+ in 2023. At first, I thought I wanted to go into childcare,” he explained.

“But JGW+ and ACT have supported me through every twist and turn. They helped me discover the career I didn’t know was meant for me.”

After exploring different routes, including retail, it was a simple suggestion from his tutor, Kayleigh Carter, that changed everything. “I suggested he try out hairdressing,” she said.

“From day one, it just clicked for him. He’s thrown himself into it ever since and has really found his spark, hairdressing suits him perfectly.”

Ethan says the hands-on elements of the JGW+ programme were what drew him in. “As a learner, I loved the practical side. It gave me a real insight into what it would be like to be a hairdresser. The theory was explained well too, it made everything easier to understand.”

But the path wasn’t always smooth. His first salon placement wasn’t the right fit. “I felt like I couldn’t reach my full potential there,” he said. “I raised my concerns with JGW+ and ACT, and they supported me completely. I was out of placement for three months, but they kept me going, helping with coursework and practical training in-centre.”

Then came a turning point in December 2024. Ethan started at a new salon and everything changed. “I found a salon that I can see myself in forever. It restored my confidence completely. Now I’ve been taken on as a Level 2 apprentice, and I’m being pushed to reach my full potential every day.”

Kayleigh, a JGW+ Skills Tutor at ACT, has seen firsthand how far Ethan has come. “Ethan is a really kind and friendly person who’s always up for giving things a go,” she said. “He wasn’t sure what direction he wanted to take at first, but he stuck with it and kept pushing forward. I’m very proud of him.”

Talking about the support he received from ACT, Ethan said: “They were always there whether it was about placements, coursework, or even personal struggles. They never let me fall behind. Kayleigh, in particular, has been amazing. Nothing was ever too much for her. She really encouraged me to stick with what I was good at.”

Looking ahead, Ethan has a clear path to follow. “My goal is to complete both Level 2 and Level 3 in hairdressing and barbering,” he explained. “I want to keep growing in the salon and maybe one day specialise in a particular area.

“None of this would have been possible without JGW+ and ACT. I’m forever grateful.”

For those considering JGW+ as a post-16 education route, Ethan shared: “Do it! There are no limits with this programme. They’ll do everything they can to get you on the career ladder and into the profession that’s right for you.”

ACT