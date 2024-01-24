Learning Trends: Brits to prioritise skills that help their career

With almost nine in ten Brits considering themselves to be ‘lifelong learners’, and with the New Year well underway, many Brits are looking to set goals and skills that they’d like to achieve within the year ahead. But which skills are the most popular?

Intrigued to find out more, The Knowledge Academy conducted a survey of 2,000 UK adults to find out which skills Brits are planning to learn the most in 2024.

Key Findings:

General work related skills such as project management/leadership ranks in number one position, with more than a quarter (27%) of Brits looking to learn these skills in 2024.

ranks in number one position, with of Brits looking to learn these skills in 2024. Almost a quarter (24%) of UK adults are looking to harbour their creative skills this year.

of UK adults are looking to harbour their this year. Half of Brits (50%) are eager to learn their chosen skill in order to improve their overall knowledge and awareness, with over a third (36%) looking to open further workplace opportunities.

The top skills Brits plan to learn in 2024

Rank Skill that respondents wish to learn Percentage of respondents (%) 1 General work related skills (e.g. project management/leadership) 27% 2 Improving business management skills 26% =3 Enhancing business skills 24% =3 Creative skills (e.g. photography/art) 24% =5 Improving written skills/ spelling and grammar 23% =5 Improving computer literacy 23% 7 Improving analytical skills 22% 8 Skills for practical tasks/ hobbies (e.g. woodwork/ decorating/plumbing) 21% 9 Learning to code 20% 10 Picking up a new language 19%

*The full survey data is available to view here.

The Knowledge Academy has found that work related skills such as project management and leadership are the top skills UK adults want to learn in 2024, as more than a quarter (27%) of respondents opted for this.

Brits looking to improve their work related skills may gain more fulfilment in their roles, as research shows that learning can keep you feeling happy and purposeful at work.

Secondly, improving business management skills (26%), and enhancing business skills (24%) also rank among the top choices, with around a quarter of Brits choosing to focus on these skills this year.

With one in five Brits hoping to find a new job for 2024, these skills may be a focus for many looking to seek out a career change this year.

Picking up new creative skills such as photography and art also ranks among the top five skills, with almost a quarter (24%) of UK adults claiming they’re keen to do so in 2024.

Creative skills can contribute to reduced stress, and greater productivity, making these skills more appealing to many Brits this year.

The top reasons why UK adults want to learn a new skill in 2024

Rank Reason for learning skills Percentage of respondents (%) 1 To improve my own knowledge and awareness 50% 2 To help me in everyday life 37% 3 To open further workplace opportunities 36% 4 To help me make better/more informed decisions 35% 5 To help build up my confidence 32% 6 To help me get a job 29%

The top reason for Brits opting for their chosen skill in 2024 is to improve knowledge and awareness, with half of respondents (50%) sharing this as their reason.

Whilst almost two fifths (37%) of those surveyed admit they want to improve on their chosen skill in order to help them in everyday life.

Finally, opening further workplace opportunities ranks third, with over a third (36%) of Brits choosing to learn business orientated skills in order to increase opportunities within their career.

Talveer Sandhu on behalf of The Knowledge Academy provides comment on the survey findings, and how this can help Brits throughout 2024:

“It is fantastic to see a willingness among UK adults to adopt and learn new skills this year, both inside and outside of the workplace. With many looking to open more workplace opportunities for themselves, learning further business and project management skills is always a great way to increase employability, as well as chances of promotion and greater responsibility.

“Learning skills such as this can not only improve your career, but can also leave you feeling more motivated and fulfilled at work, resulting in greater productivity and quality of work produced. Giving yourself this motivation can improve mental wellbeing, and learning a new skill can give you a sense of accomplishment.

“Whilst work skills seem to be a focus for many respondents this year, it is great to see many looking to learn more creative skills too. Creativity can improve mental wellbeing, and provide many transferable skills such as better communication and problem solving abilities.

“Overall, whatever skill it is that you choose to learn in 2024, learning and educating yourself not only comes with cognitive benefits, but also boosts confidence, happiness, and improves motivation.”

Methodology:

The Knowledge Academy conducted a survey of 2,000 UK adults in order to find out which skills most people are planning to learn in 2024. To do this, they asked respondents questions such as ‘How likely are you to take up a new skill in 2024?’, ‘Which skill(s) are you most looking to take up?’, and ‘Why is this skill something you’re actively looking to improve within?’. The survey data was analysed and organised accordingly to show results for each skill. The survey was conducted January 2024, and is accurate as of then.

