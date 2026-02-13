Leeds College of Building to Host Super Trowel North England Regional 

Leeds College of Building (LCB) South Bank Campus will host the Super Trowel North England Regional on Friday 13 February. The competition is the UK’s premier event celebrating excellence in bricklaying and construction craftsmanship

The North Regional is the first Super Towel event of the year and will see bricklayers compete against the clock to see who can lay the most bricks in an hour.

The top two performers from the ‘Master’ and the ‘Junior’ categories will book their place in the competition’s final.

This year’s final will take place over two days from Friday 31 July – Saturday 1 August 2026 at the Hertfordshire County Showground in Redbourn.

Taking place outdoors for the first time in the competitions history, Super Trowel 2026 promises more competitions, demonstrations, workshops, exhibitors, and industry showcases than ever before.

The winner of the national final will win a cash prize and a spot to represent the UK at SPEC MIX Las Vegas 2026.

The competition was founded in 2023 to celebrate the bricklaying craft, promote sustainability, and to attract the next generation into the trade.

Super Trowel’s mission statement is to highlight the talsent, skill, and innovation that drive the construction industry forward.

Looking ahead to the event, LCB Principal & CEO Nikki Davis said:

“We’re absolutely delighted to be hosting Super Trowel at our South Bank Campus; bricklayers really are the heart of our industry so it’s great to be able to celebrate them at events like this.

“It’s important to show that bricklaying isn’t just hard graft, there is so much skill and passion involved in the trade. I’m very excited that we can all come together and watch these specialists in action, it’s going to be a great day.”



Leeds College of Building (LCB) is the only further education college in the UK dedicated to construction and the built environment. Established in the 1960s, LCB provides courses from entry level to degree level, as well as apprenticeship training and adult learners courses. The college has strong relationships with respected construction and engineering companies which help shape the LCB curriculum.

The college boasts state-of-the-art teaching facilities, fully equipped with all the latest tools and technology. Over 5,000 students attend a comprehensive range of more than 200 courses related to construction and the built environment. LCB also trains nearly 3,000 apprentices across all areas of provision, working with around 800 employers across the UK.