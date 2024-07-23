Leicester College student is a finalist in national SkillELECTRIC competition

Leicester College(@LeicesterColl) student, Fabian Maciejewski has made it through to the finals of this year’s national SkillELECTRIC competition in November.

The event is part of the WorldSkills UK competition network and is designed to promote and showcase high standards and skills across the electrotechnical industry.

Fabian is studying on the T Level Building Services Engineering – Electrical Installation Specialism course at Leicester College. In the qualifying heats, he took part in an online, interactive app-based task which tests skills around health and safety, inspection and testing, regulations, electrical principles and installation practices and procedures. This year’s competition includes a new electric vehicle charging task, alongside the successful solar PV task from last year’s final.

Fabian was one of the eight entrants who scored most highly and now progresses to the UK grand final in November and beyond this, may also have the chance of representing the UK in the Electrical Installation event at WorldSkills Shanghai in 2026.

Fabian Maciejewski said:

“Despite receiving the support of my tutors who put me forward for the competition, I initially felt a bit of insecurity in the qualifying round as I was on a full-time course against many apprentices who had more on-site experience. However, I was determined to get at least a top three place and as one of the quickest to successfully complete the challenge, I was in shock when I received the news that I had qualified for the final!

“I’m so proud of myself for coming so far and words can’t describe how much I’m looking forward to taking part in the final. My tutors at Leicester College have been so supportive and I wouldn’t be there without them.”

Phil Cox, ElectroTechnical Programme Lead at Leicester College added:

“This is a significant development in that the competition has previously been for apprentices, and indeed, Fabian was up against apprentices and a competitor from the Royal Engineers. Fabian is the first person to enter the UK skills competition as a T Level learner and exemplifies the work and commitment of the team to develop learners’ skills on a full-time and adult evening programme.”

The event is organised by industry charity National Electrotechnical Training (NET) and has Electric Center, the NICEIC and Scolmore Group as its delivery partners. Alongside SkillELECTRIC, around 50 other WorldSkills national competition finals will be taking place that week across nine venues around Greater Manchester, involving over 400 competitors.

SkillELECTRIC is the only route by which young electricians can progress to the European and international Electrical Installation competitions via the WorldSkills UK network.

WorldSkills selects the best of the best from the UK’s top apprentices and learners. Competitors are put through a rigorous accelerated development programme designed by experts. Whatever stage of the development programme an individual reaches, the training they complete is hugely beneficial to their apprenticeship or training programme and the development of their employability skills.