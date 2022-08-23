Lights, Camera, Action for Miskin Actor Alumni confirmed as cast member in Season 4 of hit TV show ‘Bad Education’

Bobby Johnson, North Kent College, Miskin student from 2017-2020, is to play ‘himbo Harrison’ in the new series of well-loved show on BBC Three.

After finishing his 3-year course at Miskin in 2020, Bobby secured a place at Arts Educational schools, one of the best in the country, where he studied for a year until gaining a role in ‘Masters of the Air’ for APPLE TV, produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.

Bobby had his initial audition for ‘Bad Education’ in May 2022 and heard back from the casting team in early July. Inviting Bobby back for another round of auditions after that, he was told the great news that he was successful.

Bad Education is a British television sitcom that was produced by Tiger Aspect Productions for BBC Three, starring and written by proclaimed comedian and actor, Jack Whitehall. In May 2022, the BBC confirmed the comedy would return with a six-part series, likely to air early 2023.

Bobby reminisced on his time at North Kent College, stating:

“My time at Miskin was unbelievable. It was the best 3 years of education in my life, and they really helped me find myself and my passion for acting. “

He continued:

“I cannot speak highly enough of the acting course tutors, they spent so much time to make sure each actor felt cared for & pushed every single one of us to the max to make sure we achieved the best we could. Forever grateful to them!”

