Lillie third in Painting & Decorating Association Apprentice of the Year competition

Coleg Llandrillo student Lillie Saunders received a national award recognising her skill in painting and decorating.

Lillie, who studies Level 2 Painting and Decorating at the Rhos-on-Sea campus, placed third in the PDA Apprentice of the Year competition.

She was announced as third senior at an awards ceremony hosted by the PDA (Painting and Decorating Association) at Plaisterers’ Hall in London.

Lillie was among 16 top scorers from five regional heats across England, Scotland and Wales who made it through to the Grand Final in Doncaster.

She finished third senior after battling through two six-hour challenges designed to test precision, stamina and skill.

Lillie, who hopes to become a large-scale mural artist or a restoration artist, said:

“I gained a lot of experience from the competition and learned new skills, and doing this helped me figure out what I’d like to do in the future.

“I had entered this for the experience and didn’t expect to even place in the final, so when I heard I’d got through I was amazed. Competing in the final was exciting and I’d love to do it again.

“Placing third was unexpected – I was happy to just make it to the final!”

In both the heats and the final, competitors had to scale up, measure out and precisely paint a complex design within the time given. Both stages were judged by Andrew Davis of the Association of Painting Craft Teachers (APCT) and Neil Ogilvie, Chief Executive of the PDA.

Neil Ogilvie said:

“The PDA’s Apprentice of the Year competition is a demanding but ultimately rewarding experience for people learning the skills required for a career in colour.

“Apprentices are challenged to accurately scale up and precisely paint a complex design which tests their knowledge and skill in the craft, and we know they value the experience of both taking part in the competition and attending the awards ceremony in London.

“Lillie was a top scorer regionally and nationally, and I congratulate her wholeheartedly on the outstanding work that has secured her third senior in the PDA Apprentice of the Year 2025 contest.”

The Apprentice of the Year competition was sponsored by Purdy, CITB and Johnstone’s Trade.

Lillie won her regional heat on home territory, as it was hosted by the construction department at Coleg Llandrillo’s Rhos-on-Sea campus. This was the first time the PDA Apprentice of the Year competition had held one of its regional heats in Wales.