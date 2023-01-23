Lincoln College named as IMI TechSafe Centre of Excellence

Training centre recognised for quality EV and ADAS technician qualification programmes

The latest automotive training centre to be named as a TechSafe Centre of Excellence by the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) is Lincoln College, which has just opened a brand-new automotive workshop and Apprentice Centre. The first Further Education College in the UK to offer specific qualifications for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Lincoln College also trains teaching staff and trainers from institutions and businesses around the country.

Lincoln College has been facilitating Technical Update events for local and national industry professionals since 2017, leading to a national roadshow with the Original Equipment Suppliers Aftermarket Association (OESAA). These events and partnership have inspired other colleges to deliver or facilitate their own events in partnership with OESAA, Schaeffler and Motor Factors.

In September 2022, the Automotive Team at Lincoln College took over a disused sports hall on the college’s Newark campus which was opened earlier this month as an automotive workshop and Apprentice Centre. The new centre hosted the inaugural OESAA Academy Live event, on 13th and 14th January 2023. The first day of the event brought together 60 students for seminars and talks from a diverse range of presenters about their automotive journeys. The following day saw working professionals attend technical presentations and networking opportunities.

Peter Jackson, Learning & Skills Lead at Lincoln College commented:

“Lincoln College is still one of a very few FE Colleges to be actively offering EV L1, L2, L3 and L4 as well as ADAS Calibration. Our programmes are increasingly popular, with applications increasing significantly year-on-year. We are delighted to welcome new cohorts every year and offer fantastic facilities for prospective students.

“The whole team works tirelessly to deliver high quality programmes to ensure our students complete their training with a full, up-to-date, working understanding of the latest vehicle technology. It is an honour for the centre to be named an IMI TechSafe Centre of Excellence. This clearly demonstrates the dedication, professionalism and care shown by our entire team.”

Steve Nash, CEO of the Institute of the Motor Industry added:

“We are delighted to have recognised Lincoln College as only our second IMI TechSafe Centre of Excellence, the other being the BMW Group Academy. The college is an active and valuable member of the IMI TechSafe Sector Advisory Group and received an award for its Contribution to the Work of the IMI in 2022. The work they do in training new professionals, as well as teachers and trainers, is helping to grow and improve the industry across the country.

“Lincoln College goes above and beyond our Centre of Excellence criteria, inspiring other institutions and businesses to run similar training schemes and industry events. It clearly demonstrates the IMI’s mission to bring the industry together, working in partnership to improve standards across the board.”

Centres hoping to be named an IMI TechSafe Centre of Excellence must meet set IMI criteria including delivering an outstanding quality of accreditation provision, being a vocal and proactive supporter of IMI TechSafe in internal and external communications, as well as demonstrating a clear commitment to upskilling their technicians.

