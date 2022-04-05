LONDON ACADEMY OF TRADING LANDS TWO PRESTIGIOUS AWARDS WITH FLEXIBLE VOCATIONAL PROGRAMMES

The London Academy of Trading (LAT), the UK’s first accredited trading academy, has recently won two prestigious awards: the “Most Outstanding Trading Courses Provider 2022 – UK” at the AI – 2022 Global Excellence Awards and the “Trading Academy of the Year 2022” at the Prestige Awards. The latter is the third year in a row that LAT has won this accolade.

The judges were impressed by LAT’s ongoing mission to ensure its provision is among the very best in the world. LAT is continually expanding its portfolio, offering practical and vocational training courses, developed to help individuals looking to earn an additional income from trading financial markets, or those looking to further their career within the sector.

Paddy Osborn, Managing Director and Academic Dean of LAT, said: “We don’t work just to get awards, but it’s very satisfying to be recognised by two different institutions for these prestigious awards.

“We have an established team of tutors and traders who provide an extremely interactive and fulfilling experience for each individual student. Our simple aim is to do everything in our power to help students achieve their personal goals.

“On top of our trading courses, we’ve expanded our portfolio of courses to enable students to specialise in areas such as options trading, crypto trading, trading psychology, wealth management, equity investing or volume and order flow analysis.”

The LAT faculty is composed of experienced traders and analysts from major institutions such as HSBC, Bank of America and Bloomberg. They are all trading live accounts and are available 10 hours a day to provide students with one-to-one help and guidance.

LAT is extremely flexible to enable students to study around other commitments, offering monthly intakes, options to study online, on campus or a blend of both, while also offering options to upgrade from one course to another by simply paying the difference between the two.

Elsewhere, last month LAT offered 30% scholarships to women for the fourth year running with its Women in Trading Scholarship and has recently established a long-term partnership with ShareVision, a dynamic streaming platform for traders, economists and global finance.

