Martyna hoping for success at Scottish Apprenticeship Awards

Social Services and Healthcare student Martyna Guziel will be hoping for success at this year’s Scottish Apprenticeship Awards after being nominated for Foundation Apprentice of the Year.

18-year-old Martyna from Galashiels studied on the Social Services and Healthcare programme through @BordersCollege Department of Enterprise and Business Innovation (DEBI), whilst also completing her Highers and Head Girl duties in her final year at school.

Throughout her apprenticeship, she attended a placement at Wilkie Gardens in Galashiels, run by Eildon Housing. Martyna’s role was to learn about the aspects of healthcare and social services and apply her newly gained knowledge into practice.

Martyna’s positive attitude to learning and exceptional performance in her caring role saw her become an asset to the Wilkie Gardens team. She was highly regarded by her peers, as well as the residents.

Borders College Tutor/Assessor Hannah Inglis, who guided Martyna throughout her time at College, said:

“I am delighted that Martyna has been nominated for Foundation Apprentice of the Year. She excelled at college, and I could see how much of an impact she had on the residents in her placement. She was a delight to teach, and I am positive she will have a very successful career in Health and Social Care.”

The apprenticeship has influenced Martyna’s development and her future plans. Having recently been accepted into the Nursing degree programme at Glasgow Caledonian University, she is looking forward to a bright future in the care sector.

Winners will be announced during Scottish Apprenticeship Week, which takes place from the 4th to the 8th of March 2024.

A Foundation Apprenticeship is an initiative providing new, work-based learning opportunities for S5 and S6 learners. Learners work towards a Foundation Apprenticeship alongside their other subjects and also spend part of the school week at college or with a local employer.

