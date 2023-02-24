‘Michael fulfils childhood dream – as apprentice assistant site manager with Bellway’

A 21-year-old who loved playing with construction toys as a young child has landed an apprenticeship in the housebuilding industry.

Michael Ewer started as an apprentice assistant site manager with Bellway North London in September 2022 and is based at the company’s Millworks development in Kings Langley.

“This really is the job I have always dreamed about,” said Michael, who lives in Watford. “I fell in love with the construction industry when I was about five or six as I was always playing with toy diggers, forklift trucks and cranes.

“Now that I have this opportunity to forge a career in the industry, I am determined to make the most of it. I am grateful to Bellway for giving me the chance to prove myself in a job that I absolutely love already.”

Michael left school with three A-levels and went to work for a relative at his kitchen and bathroom fitting company. He moved on and landed a job with the local council as a field technician, evaluating homes for the suitability of a range of disability aids.

“After a year in this job I realised it was just not for me,” he said. “I knew I should have pursued my dream to work in the construction industry, so I did. I saw an online advert for the apprenticeship at Bellway and applied and I got the job.”

Michael works on site at Millworks four days a week and studies one day a week at home.

“I am studying, through the National House Building Council, for a NVQ level 4 qualification in construction site supervision. This is a 13-month course, and the apprenticeship is two years in duration, so hopefully by September 2024 I will be offered a job as a assistant site manager with Bellway. That is my immediate target.”

Michael said his role is to help site manager Arthur O’Hagan make sure the operation runs smoothly at Millworks.

“I have learned so much already about what it takes to manage a successful site,” he said. “There are so many different aspects to the role that it is a challenge to ensure that you keep on top of them.

“The jobs include liaising with the suppliers to make sure that we have enough materials for the job but not too many, communicating with all the trades people on site to keep them productive and happy, and helping the sales team with any requests. When I first started, I was bit nervous about dealing with the trades people but, thanks to the support of Arthur, my confidence has grown and I enjoy the interaction now.

“Securing this apprenticeship is the best thing that has ever happened to me. I never fancied going to university because I wanted to have a job, to earn while I was learning and not to do three years studying to end up with a large debt and no defined career path.

“As an apprentice with Bellway, I am already doing an exciting job and getting paid along the way. This is perfect for me – I love what I am doing and can’t wait to get stuck in every day. I am ambitious and one day want to be running my own site and possibly moving on to be a construction director.”

Steve Cutting, Contracts Manager at Bellway North London, who is charge of four sites including Millworks, said:

“I am really, really impressed with Michael’s progress and how he has taken to the job in the short time that he has been with us. His commitment, drive, organisation and focus are a great credit to him and an example to all of his colleagues.

“He has already proved to be mature far beyond his years and a very quick learner. It is a privilege to have him working as part of my team and I have no doubt that he has a very bright future in this company.”

For more information about careers at Bellway visit https://www.bellwaycareers.co.uk/.

Bellway North London is building 65 new one and two-bedroom apartments at Millworks, off Home Park Mill Link Road, on a site which was previously home to West Herts College’s Kings Langley campus. The first homes are due to go on sale in March this year.

More information about the development is available at https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/north-london/millworks.

