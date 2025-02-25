Miss Macaroon celebrates 14th birthday with major training milestone

Miss Macaroon passed a major training milestone this week as part of its 14th birthday celebrations.

The Birmingham-based social enterprise, which invests every penny of profit into changing young people’s lives, saw 24 individuals recognised at its Macaroons That Make a Difference (MacsMAD) and Fairer Futures Programme graduation at Aston University.

This takes the number of people it has helped to gain new skills and employment to 254, a tremendous achievement considering founder Rosie Ginday started the venture with just £500 of her own money and using some kitchen space at a local college.

During that time the business has opened retail outlets in Birmingham City Centre and Resorts World, baked macaroons for Prince Harry and Facebook and pioneered strong employment partnerships such as the Fairer Futures Programme – a collaboration with the Midcounties Co-operative.

“Everything we have done has been thanks to the ‘power’ of the macaroon,” explained Rosie, who received an MBE in 2018 for services to the community.

“Our latest graduation means we have now supported more than 250 people to have better lives and these are people who have been in care, are suffering from poor mental health or have had to overcome major challenges.”

She continued: “The Miss Macaroon graduates have gone on to achieve some amazing things. We have supported them to discover their aspirations and gain jobs in construction, IT, marketing, catering and retail, with our grads even presenting to MPs, members of the House of Lords and HRH King Charles.”

The Macaroons that Make a Difference course is designed to help new trainees gain skills that enable them to return to employment or set them up in preparation for entering the workforce.

Aimed at 19 to 35-year-olds who have been unemployed and out of education for more than six months, the course lasts for between eight to ten weeks, with the option to fit learning around your hours if you are a single parent, a carer or have other responsibilities that make full time commitments a struggle.

The course provides transferrable skills development in catering, retail and business administration environments.

A strong focus is on learning to work within a team and building overall confidence and this is supported by individual counselling sessions and wellbeing workshops to build resilience and good mental health.

Individuals develop their CVs and their abilities to write cover letters, how to succeed in interviews, as well as taking part in inspirational mentor talks.

Upon completion of the course, trainees benefit from securing a Level 2 Food and Hygiene Certificate and BTEC work skills qualifications, with many achieving work placements and full-time employment.

Ahzar was one of the 24 grads who graduated earlier this week and has been part of the hugely successful Fairer Futures Programme, an initiative set up to tackle youth employment in Walsall by giving young people access to personalised support, counselling, one-to-one mentoring, training and work experience.

“I joined the programme aged 24, after never having had a job,” explained Ahzar.

“I struggled to find work because of my learning difficulties, but all this changed thanks to ‘Fairer Futures’. It makes me feel very happy and confident, I’ve made a lot of friends and developed new skills.

“Without Miss Macaroon and Your Coop I would still be unemployed. Instead, I have lots of confidence and am loving my job as a customer service assistance for The Midcounties Co-operative.”

Rosie Ginday is looking to make 2025 the busiest year yet for Miss Macaroon and will shortly be announcing a funding win that will help it deliver even more employment support for young people.