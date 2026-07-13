Mother and daughter graduate together at apprenticeship ceremony

A mother and daughter who work and learn together at a family pub and restaurant near Swansea have graduated after both completing their management apprenticeships.

Kelly Davies, 42 and her daughter Sinead, 21, manager and assistant manager, respectively, of The Farmers Arms, Waunarlwydd, were able to support each other when working towards their Level 3 qualifications.

The apprenticeships were delivered by Inspiro, a partner of Cambrian Training Company, leading independent work-based learning provider to the hospitality, food and drink manufacturing industries in Wales.

The Farmers Arms, which specialises in home-cooked food, has a team of 15 full and part-time staff who are encouraged to boost their skills and knowledge through apprenticeships.

“At the age of 42, I never expected to be graduating alongside my eldest daughter who is half my age,” said Kelly, who has progressed to a Higher Apprenticeship (Level 4) in Management. “It’s my greatest achievement and proudest moment of my learning journey so far.

“When I started the apprenticeship, I didn’t think I would be able to fit it in with managing the pub and being a parent to five children, but I have enjoyed learning so much.”

Kelly has worked at the pub for 11 years and was promoted to manager three years ago, which encouraged her to seek the skills and qualifications to support the new role.

“The apprenticeships have given me the skills and knowledge to ensure that the pub is run professionally,” she explained. “I have implemented absolutely everything I have learned to benefit the pub and staff.”

She is particularly proud to have gained maths, English and digital literacy Essential Skills qualifications as part of the apprenticeship, supported by Sinead.

“An apprenticeship is one of the best things you can do, no matter how old you are or what job you do,” added Kelly. “I didn’t think it would be possible at my age but it’s 100 per cent worthwhile, especially if you haven’t been to college or university.

“I am learning so much more now than I did in school and I’m going to keep going because the pub is benefitting so much from what I learn.”

Sinead, who originally dreamed of becoming a midwife, dropped out of university to find full-time work with her mum and has no regrets.

“During the apprenticeship, I learned that there is a lot more to my role than I thought,” she said. “The proudest moment for me was learning alongside my mum who has been supportive throughout.

“I have taken a break from learning but plan to start a Level 4 in August to help me develop my career.”

Marika Dunphy, Inspiro assessor, said: “I have never seen a learner as determined and organised as Kelly. She applies everything she learns into the pub and really looks after her staff who treat her as a mother figure.

“Sinead is composed, organised, knowledgeable and always does lots of research before completing her coursework. She and her mum work together very well as a team and know they can rely on each other.”

Kelly and Sinead were among more than 100 graduates who attended Cambrian Training Company’s biannual apprenticeship graduation ceremony held at the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd.