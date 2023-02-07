Moulton College introduces apprenticeships to support local employers

This week (6th-12th February 2023) marks National Apprenticeship Week, highlighting the positive impact apprenticeships can make on individuals and businesses across the UK.

Following the launch of its own apprenticeship programme, Moulton College is now a hub for local businesses to access future talent and tailored support, while individuals can utilise the apprenticeships on offer as an opportunity to ‘earn while they learn’ and realise their full potential.

Matt Smith, Executive Director of Skills & Business Development, Moulton College, explains:

“We have a long history of developing well-rounded and work-ready students educated in areas such as construction, sport, agriculture, and animal welfare. We’re delighted to have extended our provision to include an apprenticeship programme that will support local employers and provide a launchpad for students and other individuals looking to move into the workplace.”

Moulton has introduced its programme based on demand from local businesses looking to recruit and develop employees, boost productivity, and fill gaps in the workforce. Its offering includes a full recruitment service, working with employers to recruit apprentices where they don’t already have one in place.

The college welcomed its first cohort of apprentices last autumn, including 30 bricklaying, carpentry, and plumbing apprentices, and four National Trust stonemasonry apprentices. A further 60 apprentices from local construction and food & beverage businesses join the college next month for a six-week block of training.

As a provider, Moulton College is able to flex its offering to meet the needs of individual businesses by running training and development opportunities on a day release, study time, or block release basis.

Matt adds: “By partnering with local employers, we can adapt the curriculum and format of our programme to develop bespoke solutions that best meet their requirements, with the opportunity to add further apprenticeships in areas such as agriculture and animal care.”

Moulton College is holding an Apprenticeship Information Event on Thursday 9th February 2023, 5.30pm-7.30pm for young people interested in finding out more.

