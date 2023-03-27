Moulton College’s stonemasonry apprenticeship scheme breathes new life into heritage skill

As one of only seven UK providers offering courses in stonemasonry, Northamptonshire-based Moulton College has a strong pedigree in teaching the craft, as well as established links with the industry.

Now, for those looking to learn a new skill and build the foundations of a rewarding career at the same time, Moulton has added a further route to learning stonemasonry in the form of an apprenticeship.

For school leavers and adults returning to education via the workplace, a stonemasonry apprenticeship provides an opportunity to learn the centuries-old craft in the form of block or day release at Moulton College, while working on-the-job in the industry.

The College currently has four stonemasonry apprentices on its books, including one apprentice who is working for the National Trust, Europe’s biggest conservation charity.

Moulton College works alongside the Natural Stone Industry Training Group (NSITG) to deliver its stonemasonry offering. Funded by the Construction Industry Training Board, the NSITG is instrumental in providing training, development and guidance for the UK’s natural stone sector as well as stone delivery colleges.

Claire Wallbridge of the NSITG explains: “We’re delighted to support Moulton College in its apprenticeship offering. It is critical to the future of the natural stone industry and the necessary skills required that colleges offer apprenticeship routes and training to students.The stone sector offers diverse career options, ranging from office-based designing to on-site stone work, encompassing modern and heritage work.”

Liz Coughlin, Head of Apprenticeships & Employer Engagement at Moulton College adds: “As an apprenticeship provider, Moulton College works with businesses operating in the stone sector to meet their needs with tailored learning opportunities. As we have accommodation onsite, we’re able to offer block release training as well as day release, which means our offering is available to UK-wide companies.

“Our courses introduce both apprentices and students to a range of stone carving methods, developing insight and practical learning into the complexities of restoration, carving, and letter cutting. We’re also supported by industry training providers like the NSITG and the Worshipful Company of Masons and have strong industry links with the likes of Exeter Cathedral, where our students can put their skills into practice.”

Liz concludes: “Whether you join us as an apprentice, or choose to study stonemasonry full-time, our courses are a great way to hone a new craft and take the first steps to a fulfilling build career in stone.”

