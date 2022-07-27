Mountain biking course produces another British champion

Mountain Biking student William Brodie, 18, has just won the Junior British Downhill Championship at Glencoe in Scotland, part of the British Cycling series.

William, who lives in Denholm, won the title during some of the worst weekend weather on the hill during the competition weekend. Not only did he win the top junior slot but was the 5th fastest man of the weekend.

Commenting on his Mountain Biking course at Borders College and his first national win, William said:

“When I won the British title, I was buzzing! I’ve been so close over so many years that getting it done ticked off a goal for this year. “I would definitely recommend the course to mountain bikers and anyone who is into sport. “Competing at a high level around Europe is pretty nerve-racking and mentally quite hard, but you do get to grips with it. The experience on the college course helps prepare you for the national stage even though you are going from being a big fish in a little pond to a little fish in a big pond. “I’m truly grateful for the support that I have received from my lecturers and in particular, Andy Barlow and Innes Graham, as well as all of the local businesses who have backed me in a number of ways. “And of course, my mum and dad have been a huge support in getting me to all the races and encouraging me along the way.”

Winning the championship came on the back of the UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) Downhill World Cup tour, which saw William competing in Italy, Austria, Andorra, Slovenia and France.

Paying tribute to The Bike Shop in Innerleithen, owned by Gordon Hodge, William went on to say:

“I am extremely grateful to Gordon from The Bike Shop for bringing a replacement bike out to me in Andorra when my bike broke down and could not be repaired at the time. Huge thank you,”

William’s two-wheel future looks bright, and we all wish him every success in the future.

