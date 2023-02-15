NCL Looking to August Enrolment for New Courses

The college offers courses focused on careers development within industries like Police Studies, Esports, and Acting

New College Lanarkshire is preparing to accept applications in August 2023 onto new full-time courses introduced in January. The courses aim to steer students toward specialist roles in emerging sectors.

As part of NCL’s mission to offer education applicable to emerging industries, these courses provide specialised skills intended to give applicants the opportunity to gain expert knowledge in specific fields.

Sandra McLoughlan, Dean for Student Recruitment and Experience at New College Lanarkshire, reflects on the need for these courses. “The job market evolves rapidly, and education opportunities should reflect that. As emerging markets continue to develop, it’s important to deliver courses which are focused on the cutting edge of competitive markets.

“Our new range of courses provides learning which will benefit students far beyond their time in education and will give them a strong foundation upon which to build sector-specific careers. We look forward to welcoming new students in August to undertake these courses.”

One course offered by NCL – new for 2023 – is Introduction to Esports. This offers applicants a background in Esports alongside learning centred on the management and day-to-day requirements for a career in the industry. This ranges from the inception of an Esports brand or team, guidance on organising competitive Esports events, and the importance of live-stream broadcasting.

In addition, Introduction to Police Studies was another new course created for January applicants to NCL. This was set up for those looking to study the modern challenges that faces law enforcement. This course is designed to seamlessly integrate with their established Certificate of Preparation for Police Examination and Recruitment (COPPER). This one-year course aims to provide candidates interested in policing an insight into the police application and interview process.

For the eco-conscious fashionistas who want to dive deeper into the overlap of both worlds, NCL offers their brand-new course in Sustainable Fashion Marketing. The course offers applicants the opportunity to learn behind-the-scenes processes like industry trends, digital marketing and promotion, and practical skills like using sewing machines and constructing garments.

Applications for August intake are now live and can be found on NCL’s website at https://www.nclanarkshire.ac.uk/courses.

Published in