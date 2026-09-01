Neurodiversity and lifelong learning prove a powerful combination for Aaron

Aaron Jones has won a national award after becoming an inspirational role model for neurodiversity and the transformative power of lifelong learning.

Working as a part-time, senior waiter at Penycae Inn, near Swansea, he has been supported by his employers and Cambrian Training Company to add a Level 3 Apprenticeship in Hospitality Supervision and Leadership to a list of achievements.

His apprenticeship has not only given him workplace skills but also confidence to become a public speaker about his learning journey and neurodiversity. An ambassador for work-based learning, he was recently named Cambrian Training Company’s Apprentice of the Year.

In recognition of his learning journey, Aaron, 32, has won the Skills for Work Award in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards which will be presented at the Coal Exchange, Cardiff on September 23. He is one of 11 award winners.

A highlight of Adult Learners’ Week the awards recognise those who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to learning. They are co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government.

Each Inspire! Award winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week.

Aaron’s education began at Ysgol Penmaes, a special educational needs school in Brecon, where he studied from the age of three until 19.

He then joined Penycae Inn as a kitchen worker, but his employers recognised that his natural flair for customer service made him better suited to front-of-house duties. He now looks after customers, mentors new staff and does occasional shifts in the kitchen.

“I am very proud of my apprenticeship, especially as there were some that doubted my ability to succeed,” said Aaron, who praised his employers, Anthony and Claire Christopher and hospitality training officer Andy Addis-Fuller for believing in his potential.

“I am autistic which has, in the past, affected my confidence, communication and social interaction skills. However, rather than allowing this to limit me, I have embraced my neurodiversity, and I have pushed myself to overcome these barriers.

“Anyone who is neurodivergent can achieve the same as me with the right support, hard work and determination. I’ve discovered my passion and I’ll never stop learning.”

Hoping to become a supervisor or bar manager in the future, he has more than 22,000 followers of his Aaron’s Ales TikTok channel, where he reviews beers.

Award nominator, Alison Collingridge from Cambrian Training Company, said:

“Aaron is not just a success story; he is a shining example of how adult learning can change lives.

He’s a skilled hospitality professional, a respected leader within his workplace, and a role model for other young people with additional learning needs.”

Michelle Matheron, Learning and Work Institute Director for Wales, said:

“Lifelong learning offers opportunities for all of us, whether that’s to move into a new career, learn a new skill, support our health and well-being or just do something we enjoy. The impact can be transformative and we can see that through the stories of our award winners.

“Their commitment to learning has made a huge difference to their lives but also to those around them. Adult learning makes a real difference and it’s vital to support and celebrate adults in Wales who are embracing learning, sometimes overcoming significant personal challenges to do so. In a fast-changing world the message to “never stop learning” is more important than ever.”

Anyone inspired by Aaron’s journey can access free advice and guidance through Working Wales to explore learning and training opportunities available in their area.