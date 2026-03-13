New Apprenticeship Programme for Wales and Senedd election in the spotlight

The development of a new Apprenticeship Programme for Wales and a predicted Plaid Cymru victory in the Senedd election on May 7 were key topics as work-based learning practitioners held their annual conference on Tuesday.

‘Shaping Skills for a New Era’ was the theme of the conference organised by the National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW), which represents work-based learning providers across the country, at Cardiff City Stadium.

Work-based learning providers are keen to have a say on how the new grant funding model for the Apprenticeship Programme for Wales, proposed by Medr, the tertiary education regulator in Wales, will impact their future work.

Medr will consult providers about the new programme this summer, prior to it being introduced in August 2027.

During a Medr workshop at the conference, delegates raised questions about the funding model being outcome based, ensuring learners achieve their framework and progress into sustainable employment. They want achievement of qualifications and partial frameworks to be recognised also.

Delegates suggested creating incentives for employers, particularly SMEs, to take on apprentices and ensuring that there is parity of esteem between apprenticeships and higher education.

Keynote speakers stressed the need for the new programme to be agile, flexible and responsive to the evolving needs of learners, employers and the economy and Welsh Government policy priorities.

They also praised the strength of the current apprenticeship programme and the commitment of practitioners to apprentices.

Rhian Edwards, Medr’s executive director for policy and investment, said: “We are committed to delivering a vision of a tertiary education system that responds to economic, learner and employer needs and a future-focused system that creates opportunities, choice, success, positivity and prosperity for everyone in partnership with you.

“Apprenticeships are central to delivering a stronger, fairer and green Welsh economy. They provide a direct route into priority sectors, support productivity growth and enable people to gain high quality qualifications while in work.”

She stressed that Medr is keen to continue the existing strong collaboration with the provider network in the new programme.

Darren Howells, chief executive of Agored Cymru, the conference headline sponsor, praised Wales’ world class apprenticeship programme, which he described as “a strategic lever for national resilience and economic competitiveness”.

He added: “Apprenticeships can and must shape skills for a new era in Wales. They are not what you do if university ‘is not for you’. They are a high value, high impact, earn-while-you-learn model that aligns directly with labour market demand.



“Our vision is clear and consistent – to enable individuals to achieve the skills and qualifications they need to maximise their potential, enrich their lives and to contribute to their communities and a strong economy.



“We have to be brave, innovative and push the boundaries to make a difference without compromising on quality.”

Jo Kiernan, a director of Cavendish Cymru, reviewed the recent Senedd election polls and predicted that Plaid Cymru will lead the next Welsh Government but will probably need an alliance with either Labour or the Green Party to govern successfully.

Plaid Cymru needs 49 Members of the Senedd to secure a majority, which she said was unlikely, but party leader Rhun ap Iorwerth is keen to rule without an alliance.

Lisa Mytton, NTFW strategic director, said it had been a “fully engaging and thought-provoking” conference as the work-based learning sector prepared for “significant change”.

“Today has been a powerful reminder of that the strength of our sector lies in our people and collaboration,” she added. “We are ready for change and new opportunities and informed, ambitious and united in our belief that apprenticeships and skills must remain at the very heart of new Welsh Government’s policies.”

The other speakers were Luke Fletcher, Plaid Cymru MS and chair of the Senedd Cross Party Group for apprenticeships, Dr Lowri Morgans, senior manager for further education and apprenticeships at Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol and Patrick Craven, public affairs, partnership & engagement director at City & Guilds UK, associate conference sponsor.

There were also seven workshops run by Medr, Qualifications Wales, Resilient Futures Coach, Careers Wales, the Education Workforce Council, Estyn and the Regional Skills Partnership.

Picture caption: Keynote speakers at the NTFW conference (from left) Patrick Craven from City & Guilds UK, Lisa Mytton, NTFW strategic director, Rhian Edwards from Medr, Dr Lowri Morgans from Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol and Darren Howells, chief executive of Agored Cymru, headline sponsor.

Lisa Mytton, NTFW strategic director, spoke to Darren Howells, chief executive officer of conference headline sponsor Agored Cymru – an awarding body which develops and offers vocational qualifications across a number of sectors. Listen to the conversation here.