New campaign encourages women across Cheshire and Warrington to break into traditionally male-dominated industries

Women across Cheshire and Warrington are being encouraged to explore new career opportunities in industries where they have traditionally been underrepresented, as a new campaign launches to showcase the benefits of Skills Bootcamps.

The Women in Skills Bootcamps campaign highlights opportunities for women to develop new skills, gain industry-recognised training and take their first steps towards careers in sectors including construction, digital, engineering, manufacturing, nuclear, rail and security.

Delivered through the Cheshire and Warrington Skills Bootcamps programme, the campaign aims to challenge perceptions of traditionally male-dominated industries and demonstrate how accessible, flexible training can open doors to rewarding careers.

Skills Bootcamps are free, flexible courses of up to 16 weeks, designed to equip adults aged 19 and over with the practical skills employers are looking for. They provide a direct route into employment, career progression or new opportunities for those considering a change in direction.

Thirty-five women recently completed the Women in Skills Bootcamps in sectors including tiling, retrofit, hydrogen, gas engineering, security and AI.

Breaking down barriers to opportunity

Despite growing demand for skilled workers, women remain significantly underrepresented in several key industries.

Women account for just 17% of engineers, according to Engineering UK, and approximately 28% of the manufacturing workforce, according to the Women in UK Manufacturing Report, highlighting the importance of creating accessible pathways into these sectors.

Paul Bullock, Managing Director of 360 Nuclear, said:

“Women remain underrepresented across engineering and manufacturing, making up just 17% of engineers, and around 28% of the manufacturing workforce. The Women in Advanced Manufacturing Skills Bootcamp aims to change that by giving women the skills, confidence and industry connections needed to access exciting careers in one of the UK’s most innovative and rapidly evolving sectors.”

The nuclear industry is another sector facing significant demand for new talent, but women currently represent around 22% of the nuclear workforce, according to written evidence submitted to the UK Parliament, with an industry ambition to increase that proportion to 40% by 2030.

“As the nuclear industry expands to support the UK’s net zero ambitions, it faces both a skills challenge and an opportunity. Our Women in Nuclear Skills Bootcamps programme is designed to help bridge that gap by creating accessible pathways into rewarding, well-paid careers.”

The campaign also celebrates the achievements of women who have already taken part in Skills Bootcamps, demonstrating the difference that practical training and a supportive learning environment can make.

Featuring real experiences of women who have developed new skills and explored career opportunities through Skills Bootcamps. And by highlighting the range of training available and the experiences of previous learners, the campaign aims to encourage more women to consider industries they may not previously have seen as an option.

Whether returning to work, considering a career change or looking to develop new skills, Skills Bootcamps offer an accessible starting point, with training designed around the needs of employers across Cheshire and Warrington.

Cllr Karen Shore, Deputy Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and the Lead Member for Education, Skills and Employment for Cheshire and Warrington Combined Authority, said:

“We know women are significantly under-represented in lots of industries which means we’re missing out on potential talent, so campaigns like these are really important.

“We want to see all members of Cheshire and Warrington flourish in their careers no matter which sector or industry they choose and we know the Skills Bootcamps will go towards achieving that.”