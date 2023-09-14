New college programmes to meet surge in demand for beauty professionals

COLEG CAMBRIA launched new complementary therapy programmes to help meet a surge in demand for highly trained health and beauty professionals.

Ahead of the opening of a £14m health and wellbeing complex next year, the college’s Yale site in Wrexham unveiled Level 3 and Level 4 Diplomas in Reflexology and Massage, to begin in November.

Aimed at those already working in a beauty therapy role or private practice, self-employed or looking for a change in career, the short courses will focus on professional development and could lead to prospective roles within a clinic, spa or hotel environment, hospice, hospital, or healthcare setting.

Beauty Therapy lecturer Gemma Jones, who has more than 20 years’ experience in the sector, said they will be helping to meet demand for skilled, qualified practitioners UK-wide.

“The programmes are flexible, one day a week and are very well-timed given an increase in demand for these treatments,” she said.

“Those joining us will develop and advance the knowledge and skills they’ve already gathered in the workplace, building on that to further understand anatomy and physiology, health and safety and client care.

“The courses are also accredited by the VTCT (Vocational Training Charitable Trust) which is a USP from a quality perspective, adding weight to the talent and experience of our teaching staff.”

Gemma added: “Health and wellbeing is very much at the forefront of people’s minds; they are accessing these treatments more and more. Business owners in particular want to capitalise on that, which they can’t if their staff are not trained to the correct level – some are having to turn customers away.

“The conversations we have had with people in the sector point to a real need for highly qualified complementary therapists, so we are doing all we can to help bridge that gap.”

Curriculum Director for Visitor Economy Natalie Cliffe said the college is pleased to roll-out this provision post-pandemic ahead of the opening of the new health complex, which will include a fully furnished industry-standard commercial spa and juice bar, simulated medical wards and virtual reality environments.

“We are laying the foundations for these revamped programmes and have already had a lot of positive feedback,” said Natalie.

“There is huge demand in the sector and learners will be gaining real-time experience in a commercial environment.

“It may be that you’re looking to return to the industry, are working in the health and medical sector and want to switch careers, or someone self-employed or starting out on their journey who needs to upskill within their work environment to be able to provide these services to patients at a time when many are not doing so because they’re not fully qualified.

“If that applies to you, now is the time to take that step and join us.”

For more information and to register for a place, visit www.cambria.ac.uk or email [email protected].

