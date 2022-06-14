New CompEx qualification to support maritime industry now available

Certification body, CompEx has worked with Southampton-based training provider, The Southampton Engineering Training Association (SETA), and a local major cruise line company to develop a new module for the maritime industry, which is now available for bookings. The new qualification aims to support the sector with the transition from heavy fuel oil (HFO) to liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The qualification covers the requirements set out in the standards IEC 60079:14, IEC 60079:17, IEC 60092-502 and the IGF Code. The new five-day course is suitable for engineers and technicians who are responsible for the maintenance and inspection of electrical systems and instrumentation within hazardous areas onboard vessels. This includes cruise lines, bulk carriers, general cargo, containers and tankers, which are powered with gas or low flashpoint fuels such as LNG.

To complete the course, both a practical assessment and a multi-choice examination is undertaken by learners. Successful candidates will understand the key protection concepts, regulations, codes, standards, and identify hazards specific to LNG.

Huw Bement, Director of CompEx, said:

“Compared to HFO, the use of LNG allows substantial reductions in regulated emissions and carbon dioxide. In terms of ignition risk, LNG is significantly more challenging than more stable HFOs. To address this, CompEx has worked with SETA to pilot the course with a major cruise line companyto ensure there is a new qualification in place specifically to support with the ongoing transition to LNG in the maritime sector.

“This new course is a great way of providing both engineers and technicians who work within hazardous areas onboard marine vessels with the awareness and understanding of working with LNG. As the course is now available for bookings, we are thrilled to be able to welcome candidates to register their interest and sign up for the module.”

Russ James, Sales Manager at SETA said:

“The development of the CompEx Maritime Course has taken a lot of hard work to ensure that the elements within it are right for the sector. As a consequence, we are proud to be able to say that SETA is the first CompEx Centre in the world to deliver the CompEx Maritime course, MTEx01-MTEx04 Maritime Fuels.

Southampton is the UK’s busiest cruise port and plays host to the UKs most productive container terminal; so not only are we well positioned at the heart of The Solent economy with exciting local developments within the Marine sector, but geographically accessible for international learners.”

Russ added “We are pleased to be at the vanguard of supporting businesses who will be working with LNG, helping to assist with the Net Zero commitment in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and helping to combat global warming.”

Candidates who successfully complete the course will receive an internationally recognised CompEx Certificate in Core Competence. Visit the CompEx website for further information on the module and to sign up, www.compex.org.uk. Bookings for the next available course can be made directly with The Southampton Engineering Training Association, please visit www.setatraining.co.uk.

Published in