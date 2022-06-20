New funded programme launched to support future talent and management skills

Cambridge Regional College (CRC) has launched an innovative new programme to assist regional employers supporting young people taking their first steps into industry.

The Young People’s (YP) Champion programme, funded by the Greater Cambridge Partnership, aims to support local employers to nurture future talent two-fold by helping their future managers and leaders gain experience and training in management through the programme with which they can then utilise to mentor and support the young people joining their workforce through apprenticeships, trainee positions, work placements or employment.

CRC Deputy Principal, Michelle Dowse, said, “Working collaboratively with employers in our region, we have already provided thousands of young people with the opportunity to have relevant and extensive experience in the workplace. This has proved so successful that many employers view CRC as the first port of call, when looking to recruit new staff. Our new Young People’s Champion programme has been developed in response to those employers who have said that they would welcome the opportunity to develop and support young people, but do not have an appropriate person to mentor them. Our new programme supports employers in the development of their next generation of leaders and managers.”

Employers across the region are being encouraged to identify existing employees, that show the potential to be future managers or are looking to move into a leadership role and sign them up to the programme to become a YP Champion for their organisation.

YP Champions will become members of a network of champions that will come together to share knowledge, expertise, and best practise across the region. The network of YP Champions will be invited to regular networking events that will offer seminars and facilitated discussions. A suite of free online CPD modules in a variety of management and leadership topics will also be available for the YP Champions and further support skills and knowledge development.

Cllr Elisa Meschini, Chair of the GCP’s Executive Board, said: “The YP Champion programme is a fantastic scheme which will help to nurture and support new talent. I encourage all of our employers to take a look at the programme and find out how they can introduce mentoring into the heart of their business.”

The YP Champion programme is free to employers looking to support and nurture emerging talent in the region. To find out more, visit www.camre.ac.uk/ypchampions , email [email protected] or call 01223 418778.

