New Tipton Hub to Support Skills Development and Apprenticeships in Highways Sector

A new Community Hub in Tipton will support skills development and create pathways into apprenticeships across the highways and infrastructure sector.

Developed by Doocey Group, the hub will provide a dedicated space for training and engagement, supporting progression into careers in civil engineering and utility infrastructure. Sandwell College is working in partnership to connect learners with these opportunities and respond to industry demand for skilled workers.

The hub will offer access to pre-apprenticeship programmes, hands-on training and direct employer engagement, enabling learners to develop sector-specific skills and progress into apprenticeships and employment. The initiative will contribute to building a strong local pipeline of talent aligned to the needs of the infrastructure sector.

Learners will also benefit from exposure to live projects, industry-standard equipment and insight into real working environments, helping to build confidence and readiness for employment. This approach ensures that training reflects current industry practice and supports a smoother transition from education into the workplace.

Doocey Group’s pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programme already demonstrates strong outcomes, with a 95% retention rate and clear progression into sustained roles. The new hub will build on this approach, increasing access to training and supporting more local people into skilled careers.

Asa Gordon, Deputy Principal, Curriculum and Skills at The Sandwell Colleges, said:

“Powerful partnerships with employers like Doocey Group are essential to delivering the skills our sectors need. By working closely together, we are creating clear, structured pathways into highways and infrastructure careers, ensuring learners develop the technical knowledge, practical experience and behaviours required by industry.

This collaboration enables us to align training directly with workforce demand, supporting progression into apprenticeships and sustained employment, while helping to build the skilled pipeline needed to support the region’s infrastructure growth.”

Kirstie Stuart, Group HR & Support Services Director at Doocey Group, added:

“This hub represents our continued investment in skills and our commitment to developing the next generation of talent. By working closely with Sandwell College, we are creating opportunities for local people to gain the skills and experience needed to succeed in the infrastructure sector.”

This partnership supports the wider skills agenda by aligning training with employer demand and creating opportunities that contribute to long-term economic growth across the region.