New Trustees for The 5% Club

The 5% Club is delighted to announce that it has appointed four additional Trustee/Directors to its Board.

Dr. Isabel DiVanna, FCMI, FInstLM, FCIM, FRSA, PhD – an award-winning strategist and marketing professional, currently Business Development Lead at Eunomia Research & Consultancy, which focuses on environmental sustainability and policy. She has previously held Director-level roles at EngineeringUK, RenewableUK, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, and the Bar Council. In addition to her fellowships, Isabel is a Trustee of the Chartered Accountants Benevolent Association (CABA), and the International House London, having been a charity Trustee and NED on various Boards for over 10 years

Faheem Khan – Deputy Headteacher/ Head of Safeguarding at Woodbridge High School, East London. He is Founding Director of Future Leaders UK, a non-profit for young people from less privileged backgrounds to achieve their full potential through earn and learn; a member of London's Apprenticeship Ambassador Network; LGBT+ School Lead for Redbridge and on the steering group of the Youth Resilience Unit, Queen Mary University of London. He received the Mayor's Award for Services to Young People, UK Parliament Award for promoting civic responsibility with young people and was named in the UK's Top 10 Muslims in the Charity Sector and Top 50 BAME Leaders.

Faisal Mahomed – Director of BT's Portfolio Business standalone units including Media & Broadcast, with a 360⁰ career up to Director-level including sales, commercial, operations, taking businesses through critical transformational change, partnerships and talent management and international postings across the Americas and Africa. He is fluent in Spanish and French and holds a BSc in International Business. A big believer in the opportunities that can be accessed through focussed education and training, Faisal is BT Group sponsor of diversity programme for managers and sponsors several programmes within BT from D&I talent to cultural change.

Charlene Sagoe – began her career in Broadcast Media, working up to senior roles with international broadcasters including Turner, National Geographic Channel and Sky. Moving to global financial services, Charlene has held several Marketing roles for one of the largest global asset management companies, Natiixis and was for 5 years International Head of Digital Marketing before her appointment as International Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion where she has led key new initiatives and is now Co-Chair of the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Advisory Committee for the Investor Leadership Network (ILN). Named in Top 75 Most Influential DE&I Leaders in EMEA for 2022.

In the year which marks its 10th anniversary, The 5% Club aims with these appointments to broaden and deepen its trustee resources so that – with a strong Executive team and partner network – The 5% Club can continue to grow the support offered to its members, including campaigning to champion their work in addressing the linked challenges of national skills shortage and social mobility in the UK.

