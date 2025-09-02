New welding qualification launched for engineering construction industry

The ECITB Awarding Organisation has launched a new Level 2 welding qualification and is inviting colleges and training providers to become Approved Centres to deliver this.

The regulated qualification – ECITB Level 2 Diploma in Introduction to Welding in Engineering Construction Operations – is now available for registrations in England.

With units covering safe working practices, communications and working relationships, interpreting documentation, preparing and reinstating work areas and welding techniques, the qualification prepares candidates for a welding career in the engineering construction industry (ECI).

Andrew Hockey, CEO of the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB), said: “Engineering construction is a specialised industry that underpins the delivery, maintenance and decommissioning of much of the UK’s critical infrastructure and spans the oil and gas, nuclear, power generation and renewables sectors as well as other process industries, such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food and drink, water and waste treatment.

“Our Labour Forecasting Tool predicts that the ECI could need thousands of additional workers over the coming years for major projects, including those that contribute to the country’s net zero goals.

“Welding is one of those key trades that will be vital to build the infrastructure needed to deliver these.

“ECITB qualifications are the only ones designed specifically for engineering construction to meet the needs of our employers and the wider industry.”

The qualification is suitable for candidates currently working in, or those interested in entering, the engineering construction industry in the role of welding operative and provides opportunities to progress to the next level of vocational welding qualifications in the industry.

Denise Edens, Head of the ECITB Awarding Organisation, which develops and quality assures regulated qualifications in England, Wales and Scotland, said: “This qualification was developed following requests from employers across the industry.

“We now welcome applications from colleges and training providers in England to become approved to deliver this qualification.”

The qualification is based on the National Occupational Standards (NOS) and Occupational (Apprenticeship) Standards for the trade, encompassing the required knowledge, skills and behaviours.

This ensures the qualifications are relevant and future proofed. Through extensive consultation with industry, they are tailored specifically to meet the needs of industry.

Case study

Maja Redlowska, who is a project controller at NRS Dounreay, completed an ECITB qualification in March 2025 at the age of 42. From admin assistant to project controller, Maja’s journey shows how vocational qualifications can power real career progress in engineering construction. She is part of the project controls support team for the nuclear decommissioning site in Caithness, north Scotland.