Newark College launches state-of-the-art automotive workshop for apprentices

Newark College is delighted to announce the opening of its new exceptional Automotive workshop. The facility will host our apprentice provision and Newark full-time Study Programme learners.

The Automotive department has strived to create a valuable learning environment for current and prospective students ensuring the latest knowledge, skills and competencies are delivered. The curriculums consider and adapt to vast changes in vehicle technology and skills required to maintain and repair these complex systems.

Mark Locking, Principal and CEO of the Lincoln College Group, said:

“Today celebrates an important milestone for Newark College – nationally, the Automotive Apprentice Centre is the benchmark for training.

“The excellent facility will deliver extraordinary training for our apprentices and study programme learners, combating skill shortages with industry-standard equipment creating a highly-skilled and qualified workforce.”

Steve Nash, CEO of the Institute of the Motor Industry, in attendance at the opening, said:

“The automotive industry is undergoing unprecedented change – as a result of the new technologies often referred to as ACES; Autonomous, Connected, Electric, Shared – all of this requires new skills; this fantastic facility is exceptionally well-equipped to provide such skills.

“We have entered a new era in the automotive industry – bringing new and inspirational career opportunities. In a competitive employment market, investments like this new facility in Newark will help us demonstrate that young people can be confident to join a dynamic, exciting industry that can provide the highest quality, lifelong learning and development opportunities.”

Peter Jackson, Learning & Skills Lead for Automotive Engineering said:

“The Newark workshop has specialist equipment installed including; industry-standard two-post and four-post vehicle lift, a Pico Advanced oscilloscope, Bosch KTS diagnostic computer and FWA4630+ Wheel Alignment System.

“These latest technologies will enhance the curriculum and enable the best possible delivery of the Level 2 AutoCare and Level 3 Light Vehicle Apprentices Standards to comply with the rapidly evolving industry.”

As an institution, we are committed to delivering high-quality teaching and providing students hands-on training with the latest automotive technologies and techniques.

Following the opening, another excellent event hosted at Lincoln College campus – the Original Equipment Suppliers Aftermarket Association (OESSA) is the first of many exciting, free events in partnership with The Institute of the Motor Industry affiliated colleges.

Industry speakers will be present to deliver and share knowledge on the latest technologies, installation and diagnostic tips and career routes to inspire students and enhance their learning.

