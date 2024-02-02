NOCN Group launch new joint report with CCATF: “Boosting Routes into Industry: An employers’ perspective”

A joint report by NOCN Group and CCATF sets out recommendations to improve the flow of skilled and competent talent into the construction sector.

With support from the Construction Leadership Council (CLC), we carried out a survey to understand industry employers’ perspectives as well as analysing the skills databases held by the government’s ONS and the CSCS carding scheme for construction (building and civils). The results (can be viewed here) and recommendations for change from both these sources are detailed within.

The report sets out four main areas for change following the surveys findings.

Making consistent progress, through collaboration, across the UK in these four areas is the best way of ensuring the industry has the workforce its needs to support the move to a more sustainable economy and future.

“Construction plays an important role in the UK economy, but we all recognize the scale of the widening skills gap challenge in the industry. There is a huge opportunity if we get this right, so we welcome this report which makes an important contribution to the future workforce debate. It provides great insight from employers in the sector into how we can overcome the skills challenges we face by working more collaboratively with each other and with Government, and ensuring that we attract, develop and retain competent and productive people who have the skills needed to deliver on net zero, retrofit our buildings, look after our rich built heritage, and create a built environment that we can all be proud of.” Nick Roberts, Construction Leadership Council Industry Sponsor for People and Skills and CEO of Travis Perkins plc

If you wish to add comment or discuss the report please get in touch via [email protected].

Published in