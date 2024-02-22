Nominations are open for the 2024 Black British Business Awards

The search has begun for Britain’s top Black ‘Rising Stars’ and ‘Senior Leaders’.

The theme for this year’s Black British Business Awards is #NEXT, ushering in a new decade of impact and elevating the next generation of business leaders.

Nominations are now open for this year’s Black British Business Awards (BBBAwards). The annual event, now in its 11th year, honours the exceptional performance and outstanding achievements of Black professionals and entrepreneurs across Britain.

Since their inception in 2014, these prestigious awards have been at the forefront of campaigning for racial equity in industry and the equitable representation and inclusion of Black people in senior ranks and decision-making tables.

The BBBAwards will honour Senior Leaders and Rising Stars across six categories: Arts and Media; Consumer and Luxury; Entrepreneur; Financial Services; Professional Services; and STEM.

Nominations can be made online here.

The theme of this year’s BBBAwards is #NEXT. This represents a celebration of aspiration, achievements, resilience and innovation. #NEXT signifies a generational shift in the Black community and business, a pivotal moment in acknowledging new joiners to the workforce and rising stars that are now poised to become the next generation of industry leaders. #NEXT demonstrates progress, celebrates the future, and honours those who have paved the way for the next generation.

Sophie Chandauka MBE, Chair and Executive Founder of the BBBAwards and Chair of Nandi Life Sciences said:

“As we mark a new decade of the Black British Business Awards, there are headwinds on both sides of the Atlantic with vitriolic debate about the merits and demerits of diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. It is true: some initiatives work and some don’t. I am proud to lead a team whose awards, culture, talent and inclusive leadership programmes are of such quality and impact that every key BBBAwards sponsor has returned and increased their commitment in 2024. We look forward to rewarding and recognising nominees for the Class of 2024 and continuing to invest in their success!”

Cecil Peters, EMEA Head of DE&I and Black Pathways at J.P. Morgan said:

“J.P. Morgan is proud to be a longstanding supporter of the Black British Business Awards. The BBBAwards provide a critical opportunity to spotlight and celebrate leaders and innovators effecting real change in their industries and communities. We wish all the BBBAwards nominees the best of luck for this year’s campaign as they continue to inspire and pave new pathways for future entrepreneurs and professionals.”

J.P. Morgan returns for the fifth year as the Key Partner of the BBBAwards and, for the seventh consecutive year, the Telegraph will continue its role as national Media Partner.

Kazee Clement, Senior Executive Director at The Black British Business Awards said:

“In a world where representation remains a poignant challenge, the 2024 BBBAwards stand as a crucial celebration of excellence within our community. I eagerly anticipate the rise of the next wave of exceptional talent, recognising their vital role in breaking barriers.

Our awards are more than a celebration; they are a call to action. In the face of historical under-representation, let us unite to reshape the narrative and amplify diverse voices, fostering a more inclusive and equitable future. Join us in this transformative journey, where every nomination becomes a step towards a brighter tomorrow.”

Other significant sponsors include Alix Partners, Baker McKenzie, Barclays, Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, MSCI, Oliver Wyman, S&P Global, UBS, Wellington Management, Wells Fargo.