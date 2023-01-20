Nominations now open for WMCA Adult Learning Awards

Nominations are now open for a new set of awards that celebrate individuals who have turned their lives around thanks to adult learning, skills and training courses funded by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA).

The first ever West Midlands Adult Learning Awards will recognise adult learning and training providers, tutors and employers who have gone above and beyond to make a positive difference in adult learning. This could involve creating an engaging method of teaching, producing an exciting atmosphere to learn in or helping people overcoming barriers so they can go on to succeed.

Residents across the region have until Friday 24 February 2023 to nominate individual learners, tutors, organisations or employers they feel deserve recognition. Shortlisted nominees will then be invited to an official awards ceremony later this year.

The Adult Learning Awards are being developed by Learning and Work Institute and WMCA will see nominees in the running for 10 awards across four separate categories: Individual, Employer, Provider and Tutor.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and WMCA chair, said:

“Our first ever Adult Learning Awards will be a chance to shine a light on inspiring success stories where local people have engaged in adult learning – enhancing their employment prospects and wider lives – at the same time as recognising those right across our region who are going above and beyond to support our learners.”

Since devolution of the Adult Education Budget in 2019, the WMCA has secured more than £650m of public funding to boost jobs and skills in the West Midlands, as well as attracting private sector investment.

They have also supported more than 65,000 people across the region through training and education courses in the past year, helping them develop the skills needed for work and wider life.

Initiatives supported by the WMCA include its flagship digital bootcamps, training courses for work in the construction industry, and support for those who landed roles at last summer’s Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Stephen Evans, chief executive of Learning and Work Institute, said:

“We are delighted to be working with the WMCA to deliver the inaugural Adult Learning Awards. We know from running adult learning awards for the last 30 years, the transformational power of learning and the difference this makes to individuals, employers and communities. This is a great opportunity to showcase adult education provision and achievements in the West Midlands, and to inspire more people to take part in learning.”

Cllr George Duggins, WMCA portfolio lead for skills and productivity and leader of Coventry City Council, added:

“The inaugural Adult Learning Awards will be a wonderful celebration of individuals and organisations who have achieved significant milestones and broken down barriers in adult learning throughout the West Midlands.

“I’m excited to hear the wonderful stories of their achievements and the ways we continue to support more people to improve their employment prospects.”

To nominate, please visit one of the following pages:

Individual nominations: https://forms.office.com/e/kegJJQg5Uh

Tutor nominations: https://forms.office.com/e/zjEJHjpQkR

Employer nominations: https://forms.office.com/e/kUWDsWBrdA

Provider nominations: https://forms.office.com/e/bZygcJBZYW

Published in