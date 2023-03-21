North Wales college and industry partners top the table at national skills tournament

COLEG CAMBRIA and industry partners topped the table at this year’s Skills Competition Wales tournament.

The north east Wales college was represented by 124 learners and apprentices in a wide range of areas, achieving 15 gold medals, 10 silver and six bronze.

Among those to emerge victorious were Joshua Mitchell for IT Network Security; Jack Sherry, Tylor Ward and Daniel Ward in the Manufacturing Team Challenge; Enterprise students Harrison Hughes, Celyn Jones, Lois Jones, Karys Jones and Izzy Roberts; Airbus apprentice Aiden Williams for Aeronautical Engineering; Inclusive Skills (IT) learner Paris Povey; Stephen Kelly for Light Vehicle Automotive Technology; Beauty Therapist Halle Ennion; MG Engineering Welding apprentice James Jones, and Zac Winn from Boweld Truck Bodies for Welding.

Learner Experience and Enterprise Manager Rona Griffiths said: “Huge congratulations to all of our medallists and all the students who participated, you have done the college proud.

“Your hard work and skill shone through, as it does every year when we enter the competition, and for Cambria and our industry partners to finish in first place is a huge honour.

“Most importantly, the learners greatly enjoyed having a platform to display their talents, which will give them vital experience as they move forward in their careers.”

The celebration event was held virtually again this year, with six satellite and three watch party events taking place at Welsh providers across the country, including Coleg Cambria.

Funded by the Welsh Government and run by a dedicated network of colleges, work-based learning providers and employer-led organisations, through the Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales project, Skills Competition Wales aims to inspire and upskill future generations by developing young people’s vocational skills while celebrating their achievements.

Minister for Economy, Vaughan Gething said: “Skills Competition Wales is an excellent platform for young people to challenge themselves and put their skills to the test.

“Having supported and attended several of the competitions in the past, I have seen first-hand the amazing talent Wales has to offer. I was particularly impressed by the enthusiasm of the participants. Their passion for their craft was evident as they put their best foot forward and competed for top honours.

“I’d like to congratulate every competitor on their accomplishments this far. Each of you have a very exciting journey ahead.”

This success comes after two Cambria apprentices were selected for the WorldSkills UK squad in advance of the WorldSkills international event to be held in France next year.

Rosie Boddy and Timoteusz Rozanski will now undergo an intensive 18-month training programme to try and prove they have what it takes to compete against representatives from all over the world in Lyon in September 2024.

Visit www.cambria.ac.uk for the latest news and information from Coleg Cambria.

For more information on Skills Competition Wales, visit www.inspiringskills.gov.wales.

