North Wales students to compete in Floristry World Cup this September

A team of budding florists from Coleg Cambria are preparing to compete in a student competition at the prestigious Interflora World Cup in Manchester in September.

Led by floristry tutor Amanda Ellis, the team of five floristry students will showcase their skills at the Manchester Central Exhibition Complex on Saturday September 9 in a bid to be crowned Interflora’s Student Team of the Year.

The Coleg Cambria florists – Hannah Jones, Tracey Davies, Emma Howells, Bethann Owen and Beth Williams – will compete against teams from four other colleges.

They’ll have just 50 minutes to create a huge worker bee – the symbol of Manchester – in flowers and foliage. Truly a task designed to test skills, push boundaries, and encourage creativity and innovation to bloom.

The Student Team Competition takes place on day three of the Interflora World Cup event, being held in the UK for the first time since its inception in 1972.

The World Cup is a chance for elite florists from around the globe to showcase their incredible talent and with the eyes of the floral world on Manchester in September 2023, it’s hoped that the Student Team Competition will truly inspire our next generation of florists.

For the first time, Interflora has chosen to expand the event to create a showstopping experience for visitors, including the general public, who can expect artisan stalls with food, drink and shopping, as well as workshops and entertainment.

2023 also marks Interflora’s 100th birthday and the event will form part of their centenary celebrations.

Tickets for the World Cup event, including the Student Team Competition on Saturday September 9 are available here – Interflora World Cup 2023.

