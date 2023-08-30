North-West Firm Welcomes Five Aspiring Solicitors After Awarding Wave of New Training Contracts

A Manchester law firm is continuing to invest in young talent after awarding five training contracts to standout members of its paralegal team.

Veritas Solicitors has solidified its commitment to fostering career progression which is part of the firm’s growth strategy to nurture legal professionals from within its ranks.

Among the newly appointed trainees is Gabriella Marriot, who joined last March after completing her Legal Practice Course (LPC) from Manchester Metropolitan University.

Currently working in the firm’s litigation department, she called it a “major milestone”, adding: “I can honestly say the culture at the firm is incredible. As there are other people on the same journey as me we’re all developing together within a really supportive environment.”

Another rising star at the firm is Momil Malik, who landed a paralegal job at Veritas after completing her LPC from the University of Law Manchester in 2021.

Currently sitting within the Housing Disrepair team, she said:

“Securing a training contract with Veritas is a significant accomplishment in my career. The continuous support and guidance that has been extended to me has played a significant role in shaping my growth and development. I look forward to qualifying and positioning myself for success in the legal industry, where I can make a positive impact on people’s lives.”

Kimberley Gamez’ journey into law took her around the world as she moved to the UK from the Philippines in 2014 for studies.

With multiple degrees from universities including an LPC from the University of Law Birmingham, she also competed her Master’s in Law (LLM) from Tilburg, Netherlands, and a degree in International Contracts and Arbitration from Fribourg, Switzerland.

Prior to Veritas Solicitors she specialised in international construction law for Turkish firm, Cetinel, commuting from London to Istanbul once a month. Since joining the Manchester firm as a paralegal this year, Kimberley has made significant strides in the Housing Disrepair team.

She said: “When I found out, I couldn’t believe it. Despite spending so many years in academia, you’re never fully sure you will get a training contract, so I’m delighted.”

Another trainee, Min Htae, has rapidly progressed from paralegal to trainee solicitor in the undisclosed commissions team, focusing on financial mis-selling.

Since arriving in the UK from Burma in 2015, he completed his Law degree from Newcastle University before landing a senior associate role at Deloitte.

Min, who began working at Veritas Solicitors in July last year after completing his LPC, said he was ‘elated’ with his new role and currently works in the financial mis-selling team.

He added: “I’m also proud of how diverse the firm is. As a young Burmese Asian, I want to encourage more representation in the industry, which is something Veritas are leading the way for.”

Finally, Elisse Roebuck, started as a paralegal in August 2022 after graduating with her LLM from the University of Huddersfield.

Securing her training contract in March this year, she is an integral part of the financial mis-selling team and said: “I felt really proud of myself because everyone knows how hard it is to get a training contract. I remember applying for so many, like everyone does, so it’s just incredibly satisfying when all the hard work pays off.”

Veritas Solicitors occupies three floors in its Cardinal House HQ and specializes in housing disrepair, financial mis-selling, personal injury and clinical negligence while its commitment to tech-driven processes has led to the recovery of millions for its clients since 2007.

Faraz Fazal, Managing Partner of the firm said:

“Committed to not only delivering exceptional legal services but also fostering a culture of growth and development, we are delighted to welcome our latest trainees.

“We recognize that our people are our greatest asset, and investing in their professional growth is fundamental to our success. These training contracts represent our unwavering dedication to nurturing internal talent and providing our team members with the tools and opportunities they need to excel in their legal careers.”

