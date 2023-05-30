Northern Regional College Student Secures Coveted BT Apprenticeship 

Christy Kneeland, a talented and hardworking student from Northern Regional College, has secured a highly sought-after apprenticeship position with BT.

This is a significant achievement for Christy, who has demonstrated time and again his dedication to his studies and chosen career path. Christy is studying for the Level 3 Extended Diploma in IT at the Coleraine Campus and went through a rigorous selection process with over 2000 applications.

A past student of Ballymoney High School, Christy will be starting with BT in a few months, where he will be working alongside experienced professionals in their field to gain valuable hands-on experience and knowledge.

“I am thrilled to have been offered this apprenticeship position with BT,” said Christy. Northern Regional College was my first choice when I decided I wanted a career within the IT industry, the fact that I could specialise in one subject instead of four really appealed to me. This is an incredible opportunity for me to learn from some of the best professionals in my field, and I am excited to see where this experience will take me in my career.”

BT Group is one of the UK’s largest private sector apprenticeship employers and has recruited more than 2,600 apprentices and graduates over the past four years, with around 4,000 employees working towards their qualifications at any given time.

Megan Porter, IT lecturer at Northern Regional College is proud to have played a role in Christy’s success, having provided him with a solid foundation that has prepared him for this apprenticeship opportunity. “We are extremely proud of Christy’s accomplishment in securing this apprenticeship position,” said Megan “His hard work has paid off, and I have no doubt that he will excel with BT and go on to achieve great things in his career.”

Christy will study a Level 6 Degree in Digital & Technology Solutions whilst undertaking this apprenticeship.

