NSCG student wins T Level and Best of British titles at Enginuity Awards

Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG) student Mohammed (Mo) Mahmood has achieved national recognition at the prestigious Enginuity Skills Awards 2025, taking home not one but two accolades.

The annual awards, which celebrate excellence in engineering and manufacturing skills across the UK, recognises learners who go above and beyond both in the classroom and the workplace.

Mo was awarded T Level Student of the Year, and the overall Best of British Engineering Award, chosen from all category winners on the night.

Mo, who studied T Level Building Services Engineering for Construction, arrived in the UK alone at the age of 16 with limited English after fleeing civil war and displacement in Sudan. However, driven by a strong desire to succeed through education, he quickly gained qualifications in Maths, English, ESOL, Engineering and Security Management.

Since beginning his T Level in 2023, Mo has thrived both academically and professionally. He has completed industry placements with Sodexo and 24-7 Group, gaining practical, hands-on experience in electrical engineering. He has also played an active role in College life, supporting open events, speaking to prospective learners and representing NSCG at industry talks, careers fairs and networking events.

Mo has earned various university and degree apprenticeship offers and is determined to inspire others and promote a more inclusive future in engineering.

Alongside Mo, fellow NSCG student Molly Lloyd was nominated for T Level Student of the Year. Molly, who studied Level 3 T Level in Engineering (Mechanical), was drawn to the pathway for its blend of academic learning and real-world experience. She plans to study Engineering at university and specialise in industrial design and manufacturing processes to drive advancements in engineering technology.

DePe Gear Ltd, a valued NSCG employer partner, was also nominated for the SME Employer Skills Champion Award for their mentorship programme and specialised CNC training. DePe Gear Ltd is planning to expand training opportunities and collaborate further with Enginuity to nurture the next generation of engineers.

Lyndsey Cherry, T Level Coordinator at NSCG, said:

“Mo’s achievement is a shining example of the power of technical education to transform lives and unlock potential. Winning both the T Level Student of the Year and the Best of British Engineering Award is a testament to his talent, resilience, hard work and the impact of industry-led learning. His success shows just how far a T Level can take you – not just into a great career, but to the very top of your field.”