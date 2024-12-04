NWSLC celebrates new multimillion-pound T Level facilities during National T Levels Week

To celebrate National T Levels Week (2-6 Dec), North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) is proudly showcasing its multimillion-pound T Level facilities.

The College has invested around £2.5m in its buildings and resources to develop bespoke industry standard teaching spaces for learners at Nuneaton and Wigston Campuses.

The new facilities include mock hospital wards, mock nurseries, state of the art laboratories, multiple digital and business classrooms and workspaces and a refurbished engineering workshop and CAD suite, each designed to replicate the settings students will encounter in their chosen industries.

The mock hospital wing features hospital beds, medical equipment, and lifelike manikins, giving Health T Level students the chance to practice essential clinical skills. In the nursery playroom, Education and Childcare students can simulate early years activities using toys and play mats, fostering the hands-on experience they need for future employment. Digital T Level students benefit from advanced technology in the college’s digital labs, including computers and programmable robot arms that help them explore automation and coding.

Bryanne Mosavian, Assistant Principal (Education Programmes for Young People) at NWSLC said: “At the heart of T Levels is a commitment to excellence. Students have access to our first-class facilities, equipped with cutting-edge technology and resources, fostering an environment that promotes creativity, critical thinking, and practical skill development.

“By providing a truly immersive learning experience, T Levels empower students to excel and thrive in their chosen industry.

“One of the distinguishing features of T Levels is the invaluable industry placement activities.

Students will have the opportunity to gain firsthand experience by working alongside professionals in their field of study.

“These placements not only provide practical insights but also enable students to build strong networks and develop the essential skills required for success in the workplace.

“Furthermore, T Levels offer exceptional opportunities for progression. Upon completion of the course, students will be equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to either enter the workforce or progress to higher or further education. T Levels pave the way for a successful and fulfilling career, opening doors to a multitude of exciting prospects.”

The college’s T Level offering spans several key industries. Students can study T Levels in Digital, Education and Childcare, Engineering, Management and Administration (Business) at Nuneaton and Wigston campuses. T Level Media is offered at Wigston and Hinkley. All campuses offer a wide range of course subjects and qualifications.

T Level courses combine 80 per cent classroom-based learning with a 45-day industry placement, ensuring students graduate with practical skills and real-world experience.

Bradie Hawksworth, Digital Skills Coach at NWSLC, highlighted the value of using advanced technology in the digital curriculum.

He said: “In the automation unit, we are learning about programming in a practical context. The robots allow us to explore more than just theoretical principles—we can take information from inputs and use it to drive outputs that have real-world implications.”

The success of T Levels is exemplified by students like Mia, who completed an engineering T level and secured a permanent role at BAM Construction after impressing her employer during her placement.

Mia’s leadership in a sustainable garden project and advanced 4D software training demonstrated the confidence and expertise she developed through the course.

Helen Nixon, Learning and Skills Manager at NWSLC, underscored the significance of National T Levels Week and the role of T Levels in shaping the future workforce.

She said: “T Levels are a game-changer, offering students a pathway to gain practical experience while they study.

“National T Levels Week is the perfect opportunity to celebrate these qualifications and the impact they are having. Our new facilities are a testament to our commitment to providing students with the tools they need to succeed.

“Employers also benefit from hosting placements, gaining access to fresh talent and innovative ideas.”