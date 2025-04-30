Overcoming the odds: Elizabeth Histed’s road to Oxford

Elizabeth Histed’s path to academic success has been anything but conventional. Having faced significant challenges throughout her early years, Elizabeth’s journey to higher education is a story of resilience, determination, and the power of learning.

As an AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group Access to HE learner and the winner of the Keith Fletcher Memorial Prize for Outstanding Academic Achievement, she stands as an inspiration to other adult learners seeking a second chance in education.

Early adversity

Elizabeth’s early life was marked by adversity. Growing up in an abusive home, she was eventually placed in foster care, where she moved between various placements – some of which were hardly better than her original environment. The instability she faced during these formative years took a toll on her well-being, leading to struggles with anorexia nervosa, depression, and PTSD. As a result, Elizabeth was unable to sit her GCSE exams, as she was receiving hospital treatment at the time.

But Elizabeth refused to let her past define her future.

Her tutor, Julianne Ward, Access to HE Tutor, Shrewsbury Colleges Group explained:

“In more recent years, she has found stability with a caring foster family, and she decided that she was going to do everything in her power to create her own destiny – which she has done with patience, fortitude, resilience, and incredible inner strength,”

A determined return to education

Elizabeth’s journey back into education began with GCSE English Language, a subject she tackled with characteristic determination.

“With only a couple of months of teaching, she sat the November exam and earned a grade 5. She sat the exam in November to gain experience because she had not sat an exam before this; when she sat the June exam, she earned a grade 8. This is who Elizabeth is: someone who is not afraid to work outside of her comfort zone to gain experience and insight. There are few people who I have taught before who would move three grades in a handful of months.”

Her dedication continued into the Access to HE Diploma (Humanities and Social Science), where she consistently earned distinctions.

“Elizabeth takes on board feedback and acts on it; more impressively, she is proactive in her own learning – much research and application take place outside the class at her own initiative. In year one of the Access to HE Diploma, she earned all distinctions – an impressive feat. In year two, she earned all distinctions again, honing her academic skills.”

Excelling in literature and research

Her passion for research and analysis particularly shone in her Literature class. “In this class, her analytical skills were fine-tuned; she demonstrated a love for research, focusing on literary theory. She applied sociological and feminist perspectives, enhanced through her Sociology class, to her analysis. In her Study of a Novel assignment, she demonstrated exceptional research skills, synthesis of information and creativity in her critical analysis.

“Elizabeth’s analytical skills are enhanced through her voracious reading habits – from the classics, to mythology, to modern-day prize-winning literature, to academic research, she always has a book in hand.”

National recognition

Elizabeth first gained recognition in November 2024 when she won an award in AIM’s annual Brian May Access to HE Learner Awards. This achievement automatically put her forward for the national Keith Fletcher Memorial Prize, where she was up against nominees from nine other AVAs.

Onward to Oxford

Elizabeth’s academic achievements have now taken her to Harris Manchester College, Oxford, where she is reading English Literature.

Julianne Ward concludes,

“We are delighted that Elizabeth has gained a place at Oxford University! No doubt, this is just the start of a lifetime of learning for her.”

Elizabeth’s story perfectly exemplifies the power of Access to HE Diplomas in providing adult learners with a second chance at education. Her journey is a reminder that, regardless of past challenges, it is never too late to pursue academic excellence and achieve your dreams.

Image caption: Elizabeth receiving her Keith Fletcher Award in Parliament earlier this month. L-R – Sally Howard (AIM’s Head of Access and Compliance), Pam Stanway (AIM’s Access to HE Manager), Julianne Ward (tutor, Shrewsbury Colleges Group), Elizabeth Histed, Kevern Kerswell (AIM Group CEO).